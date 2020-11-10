Why Chelsea Houska Quit Teen Mom After Season 10: Report

Teen Mom 2 personality Chelsea Houska quit the MTV series after more than 10 years with the show, but the star hasn’t directly addressed the reason why she’s leaving the show. In fact, Chelsea has not confirmed her departure since the news was leaked by The Ashleys Reality Roundup.

However, when her father responded to the rumors, it became clear that the pregnant mother-of-three was appearing in her final season. Though she hasn’t given a reason why she’s quitting, an anonymous source provided The Ashley’s Reality Roundup with a statement.

According to the insider, Chelsea felt retiring from the series was in her family’s best interest. “Chelsea told everyone that she has decided that it’s best for her family if they move on from the show, and that it was a really hard decision, but that she feels like a weight has been lifted from her shoulders,” the person revealed.

She made the announcement during the reunion special, which was filmed in everyone’s homes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The girls were filming from their homes, along with [hosts] Dr. Drew [Pinsky] and Nessa, and at the end when all of the girls were on-screen together with [the hosts], they let Chelsea make her announcement to them,” the person said. “It’s obvious Chelsea’s life doesn’t really fit the show anymore, though.”

It’s Unclear If Someone Will Replace Chelsea

No one else on the cast announced they were leaving and it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone would be replacing the MTV alum.

The show has seen cast changes before, with Teen Mom 3 alum Briana DeJesus being brought on in 2017. After Jenelle Evans was fired, Jade Cline was added to the cast in May 2019 after appearing on Young and Pregnant.

Chelsea first appeared on MTV in 2009 during an episode of 16 and Pregnant. Two years later, she was brought on as one of the original members of Teen Mom 2.

Viewers have watched her strained relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind and how she raised their daughter. Aubree. Fans have also seen her fall in love with her husband Cole DeBoer, and welcome Watson and Layne into her life. The beloved couple has faced some of the harshest criticism during Season 10, though it’s not clear if the negative feedback played a role in her decision.

Why Chelsea & Cole Have Been Slammed by Fans

Chelsea was recently slammed by some fans who accused her of “exploiting” Aubree. A Reddit thread claimed Chelsea didn’t show her personal life on the show and recycled storylines that centered on Aubree struggling to have a relationship with Adam.

“Chelsea has NO SHOW if it wasn’t for her constantly bringing up Adam in one-way shape or form. She’s boring and lazy af,” one person claimed. “She’s always going to use Aubree as her puppet to keep getting those MTV paychecks.”

Cole faced a similar backlash after he became jealous that Aubree put Adam’s name in her phone as “Dad.” He told Chelsea he wanted that title. “I was looking to be that contact, but we’ll get there,” he said on a Season 10 episode.

Cole was also upset that the Linds are relentless about pursuing a relationship with Aubree. “It makes me want to vomit,” the Teen Mom dad said. “I don’t understand why they’re even around.”

“I don’t like it when she gets that kind of stuff forced on her. If she wanted it, she would have asked for it,” the MTV alum added. “If she wanted to talk to him, she could talk to him! This is frustrating.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

