Ryan Edwards Makes Sardonic Comment About Seeing Son Bentley

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards made a sardonic comment when talking about his relationship with Bentley, the son he shares with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout. The 12-year-old has been distancing from his father, asking Maci to go to therapy with Ryan because he feels neglected by his father. Since his 2-year-old brother’s birthday was coming up, Ryan and his family wanted to invite Bentley to the party, but they weren’t sure if he was going to come.

Since Ryan and Maci aren’t on the best of terms, Ryan’s mother Jen Edwards communicates with Maci. The clip starts out with Jen asking Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Standifer, what they’re going to do for Jagger’s birthday.

“I thought we’d just have a little something-something at our house,” Mackenzie said, noting it would just be the grandparents coming. The mother-of-three wanted to have a bigger party that wasn’t going to be filmed by MTV.

Jen asked if Mackenzie wanted to throw the smaller party and her house. “That would be fine,” Mackenzie said.

Jen then asked if Ryan wanted her to talk to Maci about Bentley attending. “Well, Yeah, of course,” Ryan said.

“I know you want him to be here for sure but I have to see if that’s a possibility,” Jen explained. He hasn’t been around you in awhile… I’d be sad if he’s not here for his birthday.”

Then Mackenzie said “again,” hinting that Bentley didn’t attend his brother’s first birthday party.

That’s when Ryan made his sarcastic comment, saying, “We’re dangerous peeps.”

Both Mackenzie and Jen agreed that it wasn’t fair the brothers weren’t able to have a relationship right now.

Jen ‘Mixed-Up’ the Party Dates

Bentley was apprehensive about seeing his father again, but he felt more comfortable knowing his brother’s birthday would be at his grandparents’ house.

“I was surprised Bentley agreed to go to Jagger’s birthday party at Jen and Larry’s house next week because he hasn’t seen his dad in months,” Maci said in a voiceover. “I’m proud of him because I think therapy is really helping him, so I hope it goes smoothly.”

Everything seemed like it was going to plan until Maci got a message from Jen saying she made a mistake about which party was going to be filmed and which was not.

She told me on the phone. She told Bentley on the phone. I don’t think it got ‘mixed-up’ at all,” Maci told her husband, Taylor McKinney.

“Doesn’t sound like it,” Taylor agreed. “I mean, he made it very clear to Jen and Larry he didn’t want to be around his dad or Mackenzie.

Taylor Blames Ryan for the Situation

Taylor and Maci were worried about how Bentley would react to the change in plans.

“He was willing to for his brother’s birthday but that was going to be in the most safe environment if he has to be around them,” Maci told Taylor. “Where he’s comfortable, at least a little bit. Can he really enjoy his brother’s birthday in an actual, physical place that gives him anxiety?”

“This is a lose-lose situation,” Maci continued. “Bentley is the type of kid who never wants to hurt somebody’s feelings. So now that he has agreed to go to the party, he is now going to feel like he can’t back out because that would be going back on something he said he would do and he doesn’t like when people do that to him.”

Taylor was bothered by the situation, but he placed the blame on Maci’s ex. “I’m angry the most at Ryan. If Ryan could be a grown man and get his shit together none of us would be in this situation. We wouldn’t have to go through Jen and Larry,” he said. “You wouldn’t have to co-parent with them, you know what I mean?”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

