Teen Mom Star Reveals She Was 13 When She Had Sex

One of the Teen Mom stars revealed she was 13 years old when she had sex for the first time. Leah Messer was talking to one of her friends about the twins she shares with ex Corey Simms–Ali and Gracie–turning 10 years old. She wasn’t sure if she should have the birds and the bees talk with them, considering she was 13 the first time she had intercourse.

Leah wants her daughters to be informed and admitted that she didn’t know anything about sex. “I cannot believe my kids are 10. I was 13 the first time I had sex,” Leah, 28, told her friend Kylie on Teen Mom 2. “The girls are 10. Granted, I did not get pregnant until later. I’m saying it’s confusing. I didn’t know anything! I didn’t know anything.”

“I want them to know everything and know what happens,” Leah continued. “Not just, ‘I don’t want to be like you, ma.’ Okay, but why?”

Kylie seemed shocked that Leah was considering sex education with her girls. She reasoned that the way Leah grew up was much different than the way she did. “But I think your atmosphere growing up was way different than their atmosphere,” she said. “Yours was obviously not that great, so I don’t think that that’s something you have to worry about. But you’re right you have to let them know about things. Be honest with them.”

Leah Said She Was Sexually Abused As a Child

In her memoir, Hope, Grace & Faith, Leah alleged she was sexually abused by a babysitter when she was 5 or 6 years old. The first time she talked about it was in her book, saying it went on for several months.

“My mom didn’t understand why I screamed every time I went to the babysitter’s house. It was because I was being sexually abused there, and my mom, she didn’t have much support,” the Teen Mom 2 star told People. “Reliving those times was really hard, but it was also therapeutic for me. … I could go back and really truly allow myself to heal from the child abuse that I went through.”

Leah Wrote Her Mother Pressured Her To Have Sex at 13

According to Leah, her mother Dawn Spears pressured her to have sex with a teenage boy she barely knew. The Teen Mom 2 star wrote in her memoir that Dawn suffers from bipolar disorder and felt like she missed out on her high school years since she became pregnant early.

She would often encourage Leah to invite her friends and cousins over their house for parties, with Dawn suggesting they play Spin the Bottle. When a boy named Mike spun and it landed near Leah, Dawn made them go to the bedroom Leah shared with her sister Victoria and blocked the door.

Leah didn’t know what to do, so she begrudgingly agreed to have sex with the boy. The mother-of-three wrote she had already lost her virginity at this time.

“The next thing I knew I was in the room with Mike and my mom was holding the door shut from the other side so I couldn’t get out. I remember feeling cornered, like a trapped animal,” Leah wrote, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I didn’t want to kiss Mike, much less have sex with him, but that’s exactly what happened.”

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Says She Was Sexually Abused As A Child