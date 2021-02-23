How Tyler Baltierra Reacted to Catelynn’s Gender Reveal

Pregnant Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra found out if they were having a boy or a girl. The couple has been honest about wanting to have a boy, with Tyler previously expressing disappointment when he initially found out his third child was going to be a girl. The MTV stars have three biological daughters, though they placed their first daughter, Carly, for adoption when they were on 16 and Pregnant.

The duo held an intimate gender reveal with their family, with their mothers–April Brockmiller and Kim Forbes Passalacqua–holding a balloon with confetti. When they popped the balloon, the room erupted with pink confetti, signaling the couple is, indeed, going to have a third baby girl in their family. As referenced by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Catelynn and Tyler likely knew the baby’s gender before the reveal because neither of them seemed surprised by the news. They shared the video on February 23, the day after they confirmed the pregnancy.

Catelynn, 28, confirmed the baby’s gender during an interview with Celebuzz. “We have found out that we are going to be having a… drumroll please… another girl!” she said.

According to the Michigan resident, her husband wasn’t upset about being a four-time girl dad. “His reaction was, ‘Well I guess I’m not gonna get a boy,” she told the publication. “All in all we are just excited to be completing our family regardless of the gender.”

Catelynn & Tyler Are Looking Forward to Having a Grandson

After this baby, Catelynn and Tyler don’t plan on getting pregnant again. While their dreams of having a son might have come to an end, they haven’t completely given up hope. Catelynn told Celebuzz they’re looking forward to one of their daughters having a baby boy one day.

“While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy though that really all that matters,” she said. “This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!”

Some Viewers Chided Tyler & Catelynn

Since the couple has been transparent about wanting to be the parents of a baby boy, some Teen Mom OG viewers on the Teen Mom subreddit page accused them of not being grateful for the healthy children they already have.

“My husband and I cant have kids, we’ve gone through years of infertility and done cycles of IVF with no results,” one person wrote. “Our only hope of being parents is through adoption. If these assholes complain for one singular second that this healthy baby is a girl.”

“I don’t want to hear it. If you will be disappointed in any way have some willpower and wait until they are born,” another added. “Absolutely no one feels bad for you when you don’t get the gender you want. You want a healthy baby. That’s the goal.”

Even though Catelynn said Tyler wasn’t “disappointed,” another fan suspected he might have been hiding his true feelings. “Oh to be a fly on the wall in their house to watch Tyler’s b**** fit since he isn’t getting his way again,” they said.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

