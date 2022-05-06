‘Teen Mom OG’ star Tyler Baltierra Goes Live on Instagram With His Daughter Rya Rose

“Teen Mom OG” star Tyler Baltierra went live on Instagram with his 8-month-old daughter, Rya Rose, on May 5. Tyler posted the 23-minute live on his Instagram feed as well for fans who missed the live.

Tyler started the video by saying, “Hey everybody. I’m just feeding my kid, figured I [would] get on live.”

He then proceeded to talk to fans and answer questions while Rya Rose sat patiently in the background.

The MTV star talked about various topics, including his wife, Catelynn Baltierra’s new project, Cate magazine.

Cate magazine is a digital magazine detailing Catelynn and Tyler’s day-to-day life as a couple.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” he said. “I think you guys are really [going to] like it. I think it’s been a lot of years of all this clickbait s***, so we figured like, let’s just take the truth into our own hands.”

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Gush Over Rya Rose

Tyler covered many topics in his live, but some fans were too distracted by baby Rya Rose in the background.

Fans fled to the comment section to compliment the father-of-four on his adorable baby daughter.

“Y’all make the absolute most BEAUTIFUL BABIES,” one fan wrote. “Oh my goodness.”

“She’s so precious,” another Instagram user commented.

“You and Cate make the cutest kids,” a third user chimed in.

“Beautiful baby girl🥰,” a fourth user added.

Tyler Shares His Thoughts on Roe V. Wade

The “Teen Mom OG” star also weighed in on the controversy surrounding Roe v. Wade. According to New York Daily News, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority voted to eliminate the right to abortion, “according to a February draft opinion in a Mississippi case that leaked on Monday.”

A fan on Tyler’s Instagram live asked how he felt about Roe v. Wade possibly being overturned, and the MTV star didn’t hold back from sharing his thoughts.

“Oh, don’t talk to me about Roe v. Wade. I don’t [want to] hear all that s***,” he said. “I’m pissed about it, to be honest. It’s just messed up. All this progress, fifty years.”

“I [have] three daughters. I [have] three kids, and they are female,” he continued. “It’s like no, you guys need this option. I don’t understand.”

“There’s a difference between being pro-life and pro-birth,” he continued. “I like to consider myself pro-life, but pro all lives, you know what I’m saying. I’m not just pro-birth. I’m pro like the real lives, now come on now.”

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.