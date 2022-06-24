PHOTOS: Fans Applaud Tyler Latest Baltierra’s Physical ‘Transformation’

On June 23, “Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra uploaded a video to Instagram that showed a “before” and “after” picture of the effects of his new workout regimen on his body.

The first picture in the series was of Baltierra in March, while the last was of him in late June. In the most recent picture, it is clear that Baltierra is more chiseled and toned, suggesting he has been hard at work in the gym.

In the caption, Baltierra explained to fans he always struggled with his “ectomorph” body.

“I’ve always been known as “the scrawny dude” & I could never gain weight! I wouldn’t even take my shirt off because I always thought I looked sickly skinny & I hated my bony chest so much that I used to swim with my shirt on lol”

Baltierra continued, “So I may not be where I want to be yet (still got a lot more work to do) but I’m just trying to soak in all the little victories I notice on the way. I can’t wait for my next bulk cycle to see how much more gains I can get, because I’m just getting started baby! LET’S GO! #FitnessJourney #BodyBuilding #LeanMuscle.”

Fans Weigh In

Fans were very vocal in the comments section of Baltierra’s pic.

One user wrote, “So proud of you Tyler for all the hard work and dedication to get yourself in shape.”

Another added, “Great job! You caught the fitness bug for sure!!”

Others sought advice from the reality star: “How do you gain the weight,my son also doesnt gain weight and is real skinny..any tips👀” and “So what advice do you have for someone Tying to loose baby weight?”

Some even mentioned his wife, Catelynn Lowell, writing, “You look great either way. And you’re fantastic inside and out, you and you’re lovely wife.”

Most of Baltierra’s Instagram features adorable pictures of his family: wife Catelynn and daughters Carolyn, Vaeda, Novalee, and Rya Rose.

Lowell Shared a Story About Her Husband’s Vasectomy

In May, the couple made headlines after Lowell shared a video on social media that revealed Baltierra had undergone a vasectomy. In the TikTok, Baltierra can be seen sitting on the couch with an ice pack over his crotch. He’s next to his baby daughter, Rya, who is about nine months old.

The song accompanying the video is Jon Brett’s 2020 song, “Vasectomy.”

Later, Lowell posted the video to Instagram, and wrote, “Verified @tylerbaltierramtv took one for the team #nomorebabieshere.”

Baltierra chimed in in the comments section: “If ANYONE has taken one for the team it’s YOU! Your amazing body has carried & birthed 4 beautiful babies, all I had to do was get a shot & 2 snips! Once I figured out what the song was though, I was dyyyiiinngg lmao I love you!!!”

He continued, “But on another note…I’ve recently been seeing a lot of women saying that their significant others didn’t want to get one. This is WILD to me! Any man who’s not willing to get a vasectomy so his wife doesn’t have to get her tubes tied is pathetic as hell & I’m sorry that you’re with such a selfish weak man…you deserve better! (thank you for coming to my tedtalk) hahaha!”