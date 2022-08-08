Tyler Baltierra Shares New Poem Dedicated to His Daughter Nova

On August 8, “Teen Mom OG” star Tyler Baltierra posted a poem dedicated to his daughter Nova, 7, on Instagram.

Tyler shared three photos of his little girl alongside a touching caption expressing his love for Nova.

Tyler Shares Heartfelt Poem

Tyler’s poem read,

“At first I must admit, I was terrified

Until I saw your face for the first time

I looked right down at you & said

‘Hi beautiful baby, I’m your dad!’

Your little hand around my pinky

gave me blissful peace

I was not expecting

& each day my pinky

gets a little too small

But you still hold on

which keeps me strong

I used to believe

I didn’t deserve you

But now I know where

I’ve always belonged

& it’s with you wrapped in my arms

Your head hovering over my heart

Our souls tethered together

Destined to never rip apart

For I know I can’t keep you here forever

So I promise to always be your shelter

No matter the weather

or the storms that may come from the wild dreams you chase after

Just know you’ll always have a safe place to warm up & feel taller…

& that’s right here

on your daddy’s shoulders

Because I’ll always be your protector

You’ll always be my daughter

& it’s my highest honor to be your father”

He added the hashtags, “#NovaleeReign, #GirlDad, #BlessedByDaughters.”

Fans React to Tyler’s Poem

“Teen Mom” fans fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on Tyler’s kind words.

“You were meant to be a girl dad,” one fan wrote. “Your daughters are so blessed. If all of us girls had a dad like you growing up, I can only imagine how wonderful the world would be. 💜🎀.”

“Beautiful words 🥺 you’re such a great dad 💜💜💜,” another fan commented.

“You’re an amazing father Tyler ❤️❤️ your girls are beautiful 😍,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Beautiful words for your beautiful daughter ❤️,” a fourth user wrote.

Tyler Says He Is “Grateful” for His Little Family

On August 4, Tyler took to Instagram to share a few family photos.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum shared four photos of his family enjoying their summer.

“I LOVE MY LITTLE FAMILY SO MUCH,” he wrote in the caption. “There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t catch myself, stopped dead in my tracks, just staring at all of their beautiful faces, while I have the biggest smile on my own, that I didn’t even realize was there, until I recognized what I was doing.”

The self-proclaimed “girl dad” went on to say that he feels blessed to be a father to “angelic girls” and a husband to a “gorgeous, strong[,] nurturing woman.”

Tyler ended the post by stating he is grateful for his family, writing, “I’m feeling super grateful today for this undeserving life I have received & I promise that I won’t ever take it for granted!”

