Who Tyler Baltierra Said Was ‘Ridiculous’ on Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra took to Instagram to respond to the presidential debate last week between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Bide, calling the event “embarrassing.” The reality TV star said he normally doesn’t delve into politics–and didn’t reveal his party affiliation–but said he felt bad for undecided American voters.

“I don’t post my political views on social media. I don’t share memes to subliminally display my beliefs & opinions. I don’t blindly spread misinformation that has no credibility. However, that debate was just absolutely ridiculous,” he wrote on September 30. “It was dishonorable. It was embarrassing. It lacked productivity. It lacked intelligence.”

Tyler said he “sympathized” with undecided voters and urged them to follow their hearts. “I just hope after watching it, you open your mind to really digest what was said, what behavior was displayed, & which questions were answered with dignity,” he added. “Please don’t allow self-serving justifications to fuel any cognitive dissonance. Just follow your soul’s heart & vote with love & empathy for other human beings!”

Tyler & Catelynn Registered To Vote Infront of MTV Cameras

In a Teen Mom OG preview obtained by Hollywood Life, Tyler and wife Catelynn registered to vote for the 2020 election. The stars, both 28, signed up online. They were inspired to register to vote because of the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement.

“We got to do something. We have to change something,” Tyler tells Catelynn in the clip. “This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

His children–Carly, Nova and Vaeda–were another motivating factor. The couple famously gave Carly up for adoption on the first season of 16 and Pregnant and went on to welcome two more children together.

“I kinda thought in my head, if our kids grow up and ask us in the future, I would really like to tell them I did everything I could to see the change I hope [for]. But if I don’t vote I’m gonna feel guilty,” he said. “Well, I’m registered now. I feel great.”

Tyler & Catelynn Celebrated Their 5-Year Anniversary

The couple has been together for more than 14 years and on August 21 they celebrated five years of marriage. To mark the occasion, the couple went on a mini-getaway after tying the knot at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan, in 2015, People reported.

In January, Catelynn wrote a tribute to her husband on Instagram for his birthday. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎊 to the most amazing husband and father! You make our life’s so joyful and fun with you in it! I love and adore you so much thank you for always being a top-notch father, husband, and best friend! I hope this year brings soooo many great things your way!!!!! ❤️💋🎈😍” she wrote.

If February, the couple told People they would like to have more children. “We’re not done yet,” Tyler said. “We just love being parents too much.”

“I want a boy. I want a boy so bad,” he added. “I told Cate, I don’t really want another kid, I just want a boy.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

