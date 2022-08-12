Tyler Baltierra Shows Off Weight Loss in Before & After Pics

“Teen Mom OG” star Tyler Baltierra is redefining what it means to have a dad bod.

The Michigan native took his fitness journey a step further by losing 24 pounds. The MTV personality has been on a fitness journey for more than two years, where he’s been working on building muscle and cutting fat.

“OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut & I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra wrote via Instagram on August 11.

Baltierra wrote that he weighed 203 pounds at the end of his “bulk” in March, and dropped down to 179 pounds by August.

“I’m pretty happy with the results,” he said. “It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I’m done bulking again!”

Baltierra and his wife, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, have three children together: 7-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda and 11-month-old Rya Rose.

They placed their eldest daughter, 13-year-old Carly Davis, for adoption when she was born, as documented in their 2009 episode of “16 & Pregnant.”

Baltierra Is Going to Continue His Body Building Journey

Moving forward, Baltierra is going to train with the main goal of improving his look, rather than working out to improve his strength.

“I did decide to shift my goals a little & focus more on aesthetics/muscle building for this next bulk cycle, rather than strength building (like I was doing before),” he wrote. “I still have a long way to go until I reach my ultimate goal, but I promised myself that I would post more about my fitness journey, because It helps keep me accountable & I get questions about it from you guys all the time lol.”

Baltierra, 30, has openly talked about having an “ectomorph” body, meaning he has a natural stature that is tall and slim, with a “low muscle mass percentage” and “narrow shoulders.” Though it’s easier for people with an “ectomorph” body to lose weight because of their fast metabolism, they have a hard time building muscle mass.

Baltierra Wrote a Poem for his Family

Aside from bodybuilding, another one of Baltierra’s hobbies is writing. He penned a poem for his family on August 4, saying he was so “grateful” for his wife and three daughters.

“I LOVE MY LITTLE FAMILY SO MUCH!” he wrote.

“There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t catch myself, stopped dead in my tracks, just staring at all of their beautiful faces, while I have the biggest smile on my own, that I didn’t even realize was there, until I recognized what I was doing,” the MTV star continued.

“That’s how pure the happiness is that they all bring me,” he added. “It’s so organically magical that it is impossible to describe in words or how it feels.”

Lowell is slated to appear on the new “Teen Mom” spinoff series, called “The Next Chapter.” The show is a combination of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.”

MTV is promoting “The Next Chapter” as a “supersized” version of “Teen Mom.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Baltierra would be included in the new show alongside his wife.

The series is slated to debut on September 6.