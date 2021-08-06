Texas Tax-Free Weekend 2021: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Texas’ tax-free weekend is taking place this weekend, from Friday, August 6, 2021, through Sunday, August 8. Tax-free savings started at midnight on Friday, August 6, and will officially end at 11:59 p.m. this Sunday night.
Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Texas
You can see Texas’ official rules for tax-free weekend and the official list of what does and does not qualify on the state website here. Below is a general rundown to give you an idea of what you can buy tax-free, but consult the official state website for official details.
Any qualifying item that costs less than $100 is tax-free this weekend in Texas. This includes clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks (but they must be qualifying items — not every item in these categories will qualify.)
Clothing & Footwear
Below you will see examples of clothing and footwear items that qualify. For a more complete list, visit Texas’ pages here and here for a list of taxable and exempt items. The items below are exempt (free) of taxes.
- Tennis shoes, swimsuits, and jogging suits are examples of items you might use for an athletic purpose but do still qualify for tax-free status.
- Backpacks sold for elementary or secondary students are tax-free, but backpacks for any other purpose will be taxed.
- Adult diapers
- Household aprons
- Baby bibs, baby clothes, and baby diapers
- Hats, such as baseball caps
- Neckwear like bow ties, neckties
- Suspenders
- Bras, hosiery, underclothes, underpants, undershirts, slips, nightgowns, and socks
- Chef’s uniforms, clerical vestments
- Children’s costumes, masks for costumes
- Coats, wraps, jackets, raincoats, ponchos
- Earmuffs if they’re for cold weather and scarves
- Graduation caps and gowns
- Religious clothing
- Tennis dresses, skirts, shorts, and shoes
- Golf caps, golf dresses, golf jackets, gold shirts and golf skirts, but NOT golf shoes, golf purses, or golf gloves
- Safety shoes that are adaptable for street wear
- Sweaters, shirts, sweat suits, shorts
- Masks (cloth and disposable face fabric) but NOT N-95 masks or sports masks
School Supplies that Qualify
According to the Texas Comptroller, the list below is an all-inclusive list of school supplies that do qualify for tax-free status as long as they’re under $100 each.
- Binders
- Blackboard chalk
- Book bags
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila
- Glue, paste and paste sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Index card boxes
- Kits (taxability depends on the extent of exempt vs taxable items in the kits)
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers (including dry erase markers)
- Notebooks
- Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Writing tablets
Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Texas
The following items are examples of items that do not qualify for tax-free status. See the links in the section above for Texas’ official and more detailed lineup.
- Clothing designed only for athletic activity or protective use.
- Sports-only gear like golf cleats, football pads, baseball gloves.
- Any clothing or footwear that’s rented.
- Alterations or cleaning services
- All accessories, such as jewelry, wallets, watches, separately sold belt buckles, purses, watch bands, briefcases, and the like
- Hair accessories also don’t qualify, including barrettes, bobby pins, hair bows, headbands, clips, and the like.
- Bags, such as handbags, purses, briefcases, or luggage.
- Umbrellas and handkerchiefs
- Corsages, boutonnieres
- Goggles
- Safety clothing and accessories (except for cloth and disposable fabric facemasks). N-95 masks do NOT qualify for tax exemption.
- Shoelaces and shoe inserts
