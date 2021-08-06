Texas Tax-Free Weekend 2021: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Texas’ tax-free weekend is taking place this weekend, from Friday, August 6, 2021, through Sunday, August 8. Tax-free savings started at midnight on Friday, August 6, and will officially end at 11:59 p.m. this Sunday night.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Texas

You can see Texas’ official rules for tax-free weekend and the official list of what does and does not qualify on the state website here. Below is a general rundown to give you an idea of what you can buy tax-free, but consult the official state website for official details.

Any qualifying item that costs less than $100 is tax-free this weekend in Texas. This includes clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks (but they must be qualifying items — not every item in these categories will qualify.)

Clothing & Footwear

Below you will see examples of clothing and footwear items that qualify. For a more complete list, visit Texas’ pages here and here for a list of taxable and exempt items. The items below are exempt (free) of taxes.

  • Tennis shoes, swimsuits, and jogging suits are examples of items you might use for an athletic purpose but do still qualify for tax-free status.
  • Backpacks sold for elementary or secondary students are tax-free, but backpacks for any other purpose will be taxed.
  • Adult diapers
  • Household aprons
  • Baby bibs, baby clothes, and baby diapers
  • Hats, such as baseball caps
  • Neckwear like bow ties, neckties
  • Suspenders
  • Bras, hosiery, underclothes, underpants, undershirts, slips, nightgowns, and socks
  • Chef’s uniforms, clerical vestments
  • Children’s costumes, masks for costumes
  • Coats, wraps, jackets, raincoats, ponchos
  • Earmuffs if they’re for cold weather and scarves
  • Graduation caps and gowns
  • Religious clothing
  • Tennis dresses, skirts, shorts, and shoes
  • Golf caps, golf dresses, golf jackets, gold shirts and golf skirts, but NOT golf shoes, golf purses, or golf gloves
  • Safety shoes that are adaptable for street wear
  • Sweaters, shirts, sweat suits, shorts
  • Masks (cloth and disposable face fabric) but NOT N-95 masks or sports masks

School Supplies that Qualify

According to the Texas Comptroller, the list below is an all-inclusive list of school supplies that do qualify for tax-free status as long as they’re under $100 each.

  • Binders
  • Blackboard chalk
  • Book bags
  • Calculators
  • Cellophane tape
  • Compasses
  • Composition books
  • Crayons
  • Erasers
  • Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila
  • Glue, paste and paste sticks
  • Highlighters
  • Index cards
  • Index card boxes
  • Kits (taxability depends on the extent of exempt vs taxable items in the kits)
  • Legal pads
  • Lunch boxes
  • Markers (including dry erase markers)
  • Notebooks
  • Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
  • Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Protractors
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Writing tablets

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Texas

The following items are examples of items that do not qualify for tax-free status. See the links in the section above for Texas’ official and more detailed lineup.

  • Clothing designed only for athletic activity or protective use.
  • Sports-only gear like golf cleats, football pads, baseball gloves.
  • Any clothing or footwear that’s rented.
  • Alterations or cleaning services
  • All accessories, such as jewelry, wallets, watches, separately sold belt buckles, purses, watch bands, briefcases, and the like
  • Hair accessories also don’t qualify, including barrettes, bobby pins, hair bows, headbands, clips, and the like.
  • Bags, such as handbags, purses, briefcases, or luggage.
  • Umbrellas and handkerchiefs
  • Corsages, boutonnieres
  • Goggles
  • Safety clothing and accessories (except for cloth and disposable fabric facemasks). N-95 masks do NOT qualify for tax exemption.
  • Shoelaces and shoe inserts

