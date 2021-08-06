Texas Tax-Free Weekend 2021: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Texas’ tax-free weekend is taking place this weekend, from Friday, August 6, 2021, through Sunday, August 8. Tax-free savings started at midnight on Friday, August 6, and will officially end at 11:59 p.m. this Sunday night.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Texas

You can see Texas’ official rules for tax-free weekend and the official list of what does and does not qualify on the state website here. Below is a general rundown to give you an idea of what you can buy tax-free, but consult the official state website for official details.

Any qualifying item that costs less than $100 is tax-free this weekend in Texas. This includes clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks (but they must be qualifying items — not every item in these categories will qualify.)

Clothing & Footwear

Below you will see examples of clothing and footwear items that qualify. For a more complete list, visit Texas’ pages here and here for a list of taxable and exempt items. The items below are exempt (free) of taxes.

Tennis shoes, swimsuits, and jogging suits are examples of items you might use for an athletic purpose but do still qualify for tax-free status.

Backpacks sold for elementary or secondary students are tax-free, but backpacks for any other purpose will be taxed.

Adult diapers

Household aprons

Baby bibs, baby clothes, and baby diapers

Hats, such as baseball caps

Neckwear like bow ties, neckties

Suspenders

Bras, hosiery, underclothes, underpants, undershirts, slips, nightgowns, and socks

Chef’s uniforms, clerical vestments

Children’s costumes, masks for costumes

Coats, wraps, jackets, raincoats, ponchos

Earmuffs if they’re for cold weather and scarves

Graduation caps and gowns

Religious clothing

Tennis dresses, skirts, shorts, and shoes

Golf caps, golf dresses, golf jackets, gold shirts and golf skirts, but NOT golf shoes, golf purses, or golf gloves

Safety shoes that are adaptable for street wear

Sweaters, shirts, sweat suits, shorts

Masks (cloth and disposable face fabric) but NOT N-95 masks or sports masks

School Supplies that Qualify

According to the Texas Comptroller, the list below is an all-inclusive list of school supplies that do qualify for tax-free status as long as they’re under $100 each.

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Kits (taxability depends on the extent of exempt vs taxable items in the kits)

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers (including dry erase markers)

Notebooks

Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Texas

The following items are examples of items that do not qualify for tax-free status. See the links in the section above for Texas’ official and more detailed lineup.

Clothing designed only for athletic activity or protective use.

Sports-only gear like golf cleats, football pads, baseball gloves.

Any clothing or footwear that’s rented.

Alterations or cleaning services

All accessories, such as jewelry, wallets, watches, separately sold belt buckles, purses, watch bands, briefcases, and the like

Hair accessories also don’t qualify, including barrettes, bobby pins, hair bows, headbands, clips, and the like.

Bags, such as handbags, purses, briefcases, or luggage.

Umbrellas and handkerchiefs

Corsages, boutonnieres

Goggles

Safety clothing and accessories (except for cloth and disposable fabric facemasks). N-95 masks do NOT qualify for tax exemption.

Shoelaces and shoe inserts

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 variant details, cases, and vaccine updates