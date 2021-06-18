Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Luyendyk Give Update on Baby Girl

Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Luyendyk welcomed their twins on June 11, 2021. The couple, who met on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” was able to leave the hospital earlier this week, but their newborn baby girl had to stay behind.

On Friday, June 18, 2021, Lauren shared an Instagram post that featured a few new pics of the twins, and let her fans and followers know that her daughter is still in the hospital.

“Happy first week of life to my sweet babies. Looking forward to double the diapers, double the feedings, double the snuggles. Can’t wait to have you both home,” Lauren captioned the post.

Arie and Lauren have not said when they expect their daughter to be able to come home, but in a YouTube video shared on June 16, 2021, Arie said that they’re taking things day by day.

Arie & Lauren’s Baby Girl Has Been Having Some Trouble Breathing





Arie and Lauren’s daughter has been having some trouble with her breathing, which is why doctors have been needing to keep a close eye on her. The Luyendyks were hopeful that she would be able to come home, but it’s been a week since she was born and she’s still needing some extra care. Nevertheless, Arie assured fans that the little one is “perfectly healthy.”

“It’s kind of day-to-day, to be honest. They don’t really know if she will come home tomorrow or the next day, or if she needs even more time, but she’s having some trouble with her breathing. She’s not on oxygen — she’s perfectly healthy. Her development is just a little bit behind so she gets really relaxed so her heart rate slows down because her breathing is slowing. And that is concerning, you know, because you don’t want to take her home and then have something happen, so they are just being extra, extra careful, which I appreciate. But still a little bit heartbreaking,” Arie said.

Arie and Lauren still have not revealed the name that they chose for their daughter. The only thing we know for sure is that it starts with the letter “S,” which Lauren previously confirmed to Heavy.

Arie & Lauren Have Been Able to Visit Their Baby Girl in the NICU

Thankfully, Arie and Lauren have been permitted to see their baby girl in the NICU. The day after they got home, Arie went to the hospital to bring some breast milk for the little one. And the next day, Lauren shared some photos of herself sitting in the NICU while pumping.

Lauren has been having a particularly hard time with her little girl in the hospital. She has broken down in tears a few times in the videos that she and Arie have shared on their YouTube channel.

Lauren took to her Instagram Stories earlier in the week, and admitted that she was heartbroken after finding out that her daughter hadn’t made enough progress to go home. “Little sis has to stay behind for now,” Lauren wrote, adding the broken heart emoji. “I’ve never felt heartbreak like this,” she wrote, adding, “please say prayers for our girl.”

