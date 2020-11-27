Former Bachelor Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

On Thanksgiving, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk responded to fan questions about his absence on YouTube and social media. He revealed in his Instagram Story that he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s been rough, I’ve gotta say, it’s not been easy being separated. I’ve been on the other side of the house,” said Luyendyk of his experience. According to the timeline he provided, he found out he was positive for the novel coronavirus nine days ago and should be able to take a test tomorrow to see if he has been cleared.

Luyendyk spent the holiday at the other end of a large table, saying he was “sitting like 25 feet away from the girls.” The girls, of course, are Luyendyk’s wife Lauren Burnham and daughter Alessi. The couple met on The Bachelor, with Burnham coming in runner-up but reuniting after Luyendyk broke off his engagement to eventual Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.

He told Burnham he was thankful for her after revealing “Lauren has been really sweet, she’s been keeping me fed. She just slides some food outside and then I go get it.”

Burnham also shared a photo of her and Alessi, writing, “[Arie Luyendyk] would be in this pic too,but he has covid so kisses & pics through windows only for now.”

Seemingly in good spirits amid his virus, Luyendyk laughed it off. He wrote in his story, “Thanksgiving 2020 has been different.”

Luyendyk and Burnham Married in 2019

After first appearing on the dating franchise as the runner-up on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, he would go on to be the lead years later for season 22 of The Bachelor.

Among the women vying for his heart was Burnham. Despite initially being rejected in favor of Luyendyk’s relationship with Kufrin, he realized he still had romantic feelings for her.

During the After the Final Rose special, Luyendyk proposed to Burnham, saying “I made some bad decisions, but the best decision was running back to you.” Burnham relocated to his home of Scottsdale, Arizona.

At the time, he told E! News, “This is my journey and this is about finding a lasting love and that road is not always the easiest.”

The couple went on to get married in Hawaii in 2019 and welcome their daughter shortly thereafter. Since then, they have launched a YouTube channel with their Bachelor Brunch series discussing Bachelor Nation and breaking down the episodes.

Another Member of Bachelor Nation Has Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

A contestant on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus on November 10. Peter Giannikopoulos was one of four additional suitors brought on after Adams took over as lead.

Giannikopoulos revealed the news on Instagram, though he was shocked after saying he took all of the recommended precautions to avoid contracting the virus.

The real estate agent then revealed his positive test caused his anxiety to spike. He wrote, “As a result of the anxiety, I lost consciousness behind the wheel and my car went off road through a guard rail and hit a pole. The air bag deployed, driver side door was wedged in, broken glass everywhere, and I was 5ft away from smashing into a building.”

Giannikopoulos seems to be on the mend, though he was recently eliminated from The Bachelorette.

