Bachelor in Paradise Star Teases ‘Weird’ Season 8

The 8th season of “Bachelor in Paradise” is set to debut on September 27, but the later premiere date isn’t the only change for the summertime spinoff. The upcoming season will be the first hosted by Jesse Palmer, and based on the promos, it looks like he will have his work cut out for him.

Also on board will be Wells Adams, who has served as the bartender on the ABC dating spinoff since 2017, per IMDb. In 2021, Adams did double duty as a guest host on the show following longtime host Chris Harrison’s unexpected departure from the franchise. But for this season, Adams may be glad he has a bartender’s view only.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wells Adams Said Some Cast Members Got ‘Angry’ Over Season 8 Twists

In a September 18 interview with us Weekly, Adams opened up about the upcoming season, telling the outlet that it has “all the things that everyone loves about Paradise.” But he also teased that not all of the contestants loved it.

“From where I sat, I loved it,” Adams dished. “Now, the cast did not like it very much.”

Adams explained that a change in format had some of the Paradise stars up in arms.

“You’ll see a lot of cast members be kind of angry at some of the things we throw at them this year, but it’s a fun show and, you know, I guess it’s a testament to, like, how much ABC believes in the show.”

“We do some weird stuff,” Adams added.

Speaking of “weird,” the Bachelor Nation star noted that it’s the weird contestants that always seem to find love.

“It’s always the weirdos that get together, weirdos always attract to other weirdos,” he said. “It’s so funny ‘cause everyone always comes into that show thinking like, ‘so and so would be great [together.]’ … It never works out that way, and I think that’s what’s great about the show is that you never really know what’s coming.”

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Trailer Showed Some of the Contestants Screaming at Host Jesse Palmer

Based on the “Bachelor in Paradise “ trailer, the new season will feature tears and betrayals—nothing new there. But at one point, a group of upset female contestants were seen exiting the Mexican resort where the show is filmed at. The group later issued a “F*** you Jesse Palmer” chant.

As usual, “Bachelor in Paradise” will feature a rotating cast throughout the season. According to TV Guide, the initial cast is listed as: Romeo Alexander, Michael Allio, Justin Glaze, Hunter Haag, Brandon Jones, Logan Palmer, Jacob Rapini, Andrew Spencer, Shanae Ankney, Jill Chin, Brittany Galvin, Sierra Jackson, Hailey Malles, Kira Mengistu, Lace Morris, Genevieve Parisi, Serene Russell Andre, Teddi Wright, and Casey Woods.

Andrew Spencer, who was a fan favorite on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” told People that he was not prepared for what he experienced while looking for love in Mexico.

“I don’t think I expected any of what happened,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” star told the outlet. “It’s just, it’s just so different from ‘The Bachelor’ [and] ‘Bachelorette.'”

