‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Finale & ATFR Schedule

Katie Thurston’s journey on “The Bachelorette” will reach its conclusion during tonight’s finale and “After the Final Rose” special.

Thurston’s time as the lead has been rocked by unexpected exits. In the aftermath of some emotional break-ups, will the Washington-native leave the show engaged? Will she be single? You can read spoilers for the finale here.

Bachelor Nation fans first met the 30-year-old on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor.” While she did not win his heart, she quickly became a fan favorite. In a surprise announcement, ABC revealed there would be not one but two Bachelorettes in 2021. Thurston will be followed by James’ runner-up, Michelle Young.

But, before Young can take over, Thurston’s time as the lead must come to an end. In the first season since longtime host Chris Harrison exited the franchise, former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams have joined the self-proclaimed “sex-positive” star on her journey. They will also host the “After the Final Rose” special, also known as ATFR.

Here is what you need to know about season 17 of “The Bachelorette” finale and ATFR:

“THE BACHELORETTE” FINALE 2021 & ATFR TIME & DATE: The three-hour finale of “The Bachelorette,” including the “After the Final Rose” special, will air on August 9, 2021, from 8 – 11 p.m. Eastern.

“THE BACHELORETTE” FINALE 2021 & ATFR CHANNEL: The final episode of “The Bachelorette” and the subsequent “After the Final Rose” special will air on the typical channel, ABC.

“THE BACHELORETTE” FINALE 2021 & ATFR SYNOPSIS: Ahead of Thurston’s final outing as the Bachelorette, ABC released a description for the episode that reads: “It’s the conclusion of Katie Thurston’s turbulent journey on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams join a studio audience as they watch the final moments unravel. Defeated and on the bathroom floor after a devastating breakup, can Katie pick herself back up and continue with the two remaining men she is also falling in love with? Later in ‘After the Final Rose,’ Kaitlyn and Tayshia are joined onstage by Katie and her final three as they try to make sense of what happened in New Mexico, including a tense confrontation with Greg about his sudden departure. Did Katie leave with the love she was looking for, or did she go home alone?”

Coming up next, “Bachelor in Paradise” will premiere on August 16, 2021. It will be following by Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” which started filming on July 30, 2021, according to Reality Steve.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2021 REMAINING CONTESTANTS: Thurston’s final four contestants quickly dwindled to two with a couple of unexpected self-eliminations. Michael Allio decided to return to his son before his hometown date. Greg Grippo followed suit, quitting the show shortly after Thurston met his family.

The final two men left going into the finale are Blake Moynes, a 30-year-old wildlife manager from Canada, and Justin Glaze, a 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore.

“The Bachelorette” and “After the Final Rose” special air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

