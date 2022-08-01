‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 4

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s journeys for love have finally diverged. For the first time this season, the Bachelorettes are not dating the same men.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 19 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

During last week’s rose ceremony, the men accepted the rose of the woman they would exclusively pursue. While a few men rejected Recchia’s roses, James Clarke returned in the final minutes of the episode asking for a second chance. Spoiled by the official Instagram account for “The Bachelorette,” the pilot allows him to rejoin the group. Going into episode four, Windey and Recchia each have nine remaining contestants.

The men vying for Windey’s heart are:

Erich Schwer, 29, Real Estate Analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Jason Alabaster, 30, Investment Banker from Santa Monica, California

Johnny DePhillipo, 25, Realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Kirk Bryant, 29, College Football Coach from Lubbock, Texas

Mario Vassall, 31, Personal Trainer from Naperville, Illinois

Michael Vaughan 32 Pharmaceutical Salesman from Long Beach, California

Nate Mitchell, 33, Electrical Engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Quincey Williams, 25, Life Coach from Miami, Florida

Spencer Swies, 27, Venture Capitalist from Chicago, Illinois

Recchia’s remaining suitors are:

Aven Jones, 28, Sales Executive from San Diego, California

Ethan Kang, 27, Advertising Executive from New York, New York

Hayden Markowitz, 29, Leisure Executive from Tampa, Florida

James Clarke, 35, Meatball Enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois

Jordan Helman, 25, Software Developer from Tampa, Florida

Logan Palmer, 26, Videographer from San Diego, California

Tino Franco, 27, General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler Norris, 25, Small Business Owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach Shallcross, 25, Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California

Here’s what happens in the episode:

‘The Bachelorette’ Sets Sails

It is time for “The Bachelorette” contestants to say goodbye to the Bachelor Mansion. Per the episode description, “Gabby and Rachel’s men board the Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady, setting sail across Europe on their journey to find love.”

“Bach on board!” Virgin Voyages wrote on Instagram. They added, “This ship will be a rockin’.”

Their first stop is the city of love, Paris.

Windey Looks for Berets With Jason Alabaster

For her first one-on-one date in Paris, Windey invited Jason Alabaster on a “rainy-day adventure,” according to ABC. “Gabby and her date shop for berets in the district of Montmartre.”

Alabaster is a 30-year-old investment banker from Santa Monica, California.

“Jason is a relationship kind of guy,” according to his ABC profile. “He loves love and is ready to find a woman with whom to laugh and grow through life. He is never the loudest guy in the room, yet still somehow has an undeniable presence about him.”

His dream woman is “adventurous, trustworthy and down to enjoy a few drinks while the sun sets,” his bio continued. “He values authenticity and says that when he finds the one, the vibes will tell him all he needs to know.”

Since Reality Steve reported Alabaster is among Windey’s final four contestants, it seems to be a safe bet that he receives the date rose.

Recchia & Tino Franco Make Crêpes in France

Recchia will have her own rainy date in Paris, inviting Tino Franco on a one-on-one date. According to the episode description, “Rachel and her guy learn the art of French crêpes near Notre Dame.”

Franco is a 27-year-old general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California.

According to his bio, “He wants a meaningful connection that will set the groundwork for him and his future wife to be great parents because, for Tino, family is everything; AND he wants four kids.”

The duo discusses their career and family goals during the night portion of their date. “I had a boyfriend who just wasn’t supportive of my career and of course, kind of reaffirmed what everyone’s always told me, which is that you can’t have a traditional family life,” Recchia said in a clip of their date.

“I totally understand that, but your passion for your career is just like, it lights me up inside,” Alabaster responded. “Because I need somebody who has that kind of devotion. And I mean, with the right person, there’s always a way to make it work.”

Much like Alabaster, Reality Steve reported Franco makes it to Hometown Dates so a date rose is essentially a lock.

Windey’s Contestants Fight for Her Love

Windey’s other contestants will fight for her love on her first group date without Recchia. Though, her fellow Bachelorette does show her support.

“Gabby’s group date challenges her men to show their willingness to fight for her love … literally … while Rachel and her group of guys make a surprise visit and cheer them on from the sidelines,” according to the episode description. They will be learning French boxing, known as “Savate.”

“Gabby is looking for someone who’s willing to fight for her love,” their instructor says in a clip of the date. In a confessional, Windey adds, “I’m seeing men fight for me in their subtle and different ways, and I think I’m worth fighting for.”

A photo from the date shows host Jesse Palmer emceeing the final fights in a boxing ring.

The men fighting for Windey’s love are:

Erich Schwer, 29, Real Estate Analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Johnny DePhillipo, 25, Realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Kirk Bryant, 29, College Football Coach from Lubbock, Texas

Mario Vassall, 31, Personal Trainer from Naperville, Illinois

Michael Vaughan 32 Pharmaceutical Salesman from Long Beach, California

Nate Mitchell, 33, Electrical Engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Quincey Williams, 25, Life Coach from Miami, Florida

Spencer Swies, 27, Venture Capitalist from Chicago, Illinois

Recchia’s Group Date Is in a Castle

Recchia will have her own group date outing. According to the episode description, “Rachel and her suitors head to a majestic castle for a lesson in the art of romance, where one man’s vulnerability earns him a private dinner.”

The preview for the episode seems to hint that Tyler Norris will receive the extra time and based on a promo picture of the episode, he receives the group date rose.

The men on Recchia’s date are:

Aven Jones, 28, Sales Executive from San Diego, California

Ethan Kang, 27, Advertising Executive from New York, New York

Hayden Markowitz, 29, Leisure Executive from Tampa, Florida

James Clarke, 35, Meatball Enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois

Jordan Helman, 25, Software Developer from Tampa, Florida

Logan Palmer, 26, Videographer from San Diego, California

Tyler Norris, 25, Small Business Owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach Shallcross, 25, Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California

Recchia ‘Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands’ After Vulgar Comments

In typical Bachelor Nation fashion, the cocktail party will be dramatic.

“At the cocktail party, Meatball reveals some damning information about one of his housemate’s vulgar comments about the Bachelorettes, leading Rachel to take matters into her own hands,” according to the episode description. As the preview teases, James Clarke tells her “He made a vulgar comparison, something about ‘I don’t trust these b******.’”

In his blog, Reality Steve revealed the man in question is Hayden Markowitz. As viewers may remember, he told Windey she was “rough around the edges” during last week’s episode.

That is not the only shake-up. As the preview also teased, Logan Palmer expresses regret over accepting Recchia’s rose.

“I’m not sure what city it happens in, but Logan tells Rachel his feelings for Gabby are stronger, and Logan ends up flipping to her,” Reality Steve reported. “This does not cause any rift between Rachel and Gabby from what I know. But Gabby gives Logan a chance. It’s not like she says no. The feelings were mutual. I just know Logan never made it hometowns, so, whatever spark there was, I guess it wasn’t strong enough.”

