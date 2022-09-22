Fans & Newbies are Begging for This ‘Bachelorette’ Alum to Co-Host ‘The Today Show’

Could “The Today Show” and “The Bachelorette” unite? Some fans think they should. “The Today Show,” aka, “Today,” which is currently hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, has long been a staple of morning television on NBC. The show actually premiered all the way back in 1952, according to IMDB, and it has been going strong for decades.

Tyler Cameron Made a Huge Impression

Tyler Cameron was on season 15 of “The Bachelorette” where he was Hanna Brown’s runner-up. On Friday, September 16, Bachelor Nation alum, Cameron, appeared on “Today” for their “relationship dilemmas” segment. A teaser on Instagram showed Kotb and Hager unable to focus on their work as Cameron straightened his suit jacket. The words “When Tyler Cameron is in the studio…” appeared on the screen, complete with googly eyes and fire emojis.

The hosts announced that they invited Cameron because they thought it was time to get a man’s perspective on relationship dilemmas, and since he had dated on national TV, he seemed like the perfect choice.

During the segment, Cameron offered his number one piece of dating advice, which is to learn from rejection and remember “it’s just going to get you one step closer to where you want to be.” Cameron proceeded to give dating advice to callers with specific questions about their relationships.

According to TV Shows Ace, “For the most part, viewers at home admit they absolutely melted seeing him on their TV screens. And, they absolutely wanted Hoda and Jenna to pull some strings to bring this man back as a regular on the show.”

The outlet continued, “In the comments, both those that were familiar with Tyler Cameron and those that had never seen him before were swooning over him. Some jested George Clooney needed to move over because there was a new hot man in town… A few viewers pointed out Jenna and Hoda with Tyler Cameron was a whole vibe and they wanted MORE than just a single hour of watching him on the show.”

TV Shows Ace also reported, “Others jested this gorgeous piece of man meat was EXACTLY the spice the show was missing. Some begged for the higher-ups at The Today Show to consider offering him a position as a regular on the cast.”

Some Fans Were Unhappy with Kotb & Hager

Although most fans raved over Cameron’s presence on the show, according to The Sun, some viewers “were not pleased with the ladies’ behavior in front of their guest.” According to the outlet, some viewers thought that if the roles were reversed, and male hosts were swooning over a female guest, there would be a huge outcry. They asked Kotb and Hager to “do better.”

Most of the responses on the Instagram post, however, were about how attractive the users thought Cameron was. One fan wrote, “I wouldn’t be able to focus or talk,” followed by multiple fire emojis.

“Oh, he’s so gorgeous!” commented another.

Another user posted, “I’ve never heard of him!!! 🤷🏻‍♀️. Now I gotta Google his name!!!” Posts like this one reiterate a point made by TV Shows Ace: “not everyone who watches The Today Show also watches stuff from the Bachelor franchise. So, there were many viewers who had absolutely no idea who Tyler was…Considering The Today Show would be able to dip into the Bachelor Nation franchise audience, it may not be an awful idea to consider pulling him in for more regular appearances on the show.”

