Former Bachelorette Fan Favorite Now Dating NFL Legend’s Daughter

Connor Saeli didn’t win over Hannah Brown’s heart on The Bachelorette and didn’t have much luck on Bachelor in Paradise, but he has found another relationship in the television spotlight. Saeli is now making appearances on The Bradshaw Bunch as the boyfriend of Rachel Bradshaw.

The Bradshaw Bunch is a new reality show on E! that follows the family of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw. In a recent episode of the show, Saeli was shown getting the third degree from Terry’s son-in-law, Noah, who had questions about Connor about everything from his height to his five-year plan.

A meeting with Terry Bradshaw himself could be on the way, but we’ll have to wait and see that in a later episode.

Connor Saeli Endeared Himself to Fans & Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette

Early on in his run on The Bachelorette, Saeli was most noteworthy for his height. The 6’6 investment analyst even brought a stool for Brown to stand on when he introduced himself to her in the season premiere.

But Saeli became more than just the tall guy in episode three when his chance at a one-on-one date was spoiled. Instead of a fun sailing adventure with Saeli, Brown was hospitalized when she got sick before the date. Saeli made the most of the situation, visiting her at her hotel so the two could talk and snuggle. After Brown fell asleep, Saeli left nice messages for her on sticky notes around her room.

Brown had her one-on-one date with Saeli once she felt better, and he looked an early favorite to get the final rose. But his camera time dwindled in later episodes, especially as drama with Luke Parker absorbed more and more of the show’s attention.

Saeli was eliminated in week seven when he visited Brown to talk to her about his lack of one-on-one time.

Connor Saeli Now Lives With Another Bachelorette Fan Favorite

While Saeli didn’t find love on The Bachelorette, he did find a best friend. Now he and another fan favorite, Mike Johnson, live together in Austin, Texas.

The pair were bunkmates during their time in The Bachelor mansion, so Johnson thought it made perfect sense to reach out to Saeli when he decided to move to Austin.

“I was like, ‘You want to live together bro?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’” Johnson said. “And living with Connor, I know Connor’s personality so I think we’ll mesh well together because I really want to be better, my discipline within my eating habits and Connor’s extremely strict about his eating habits, so hopefully some of that will rub off on me.”

Maybe if we’re lucky, we’ll get a Mike Johnson appearance on The Bradshaw Bunch, assuming of course that Rachel Bradshaw’s brother-in-law didn’t scare Saeli off.

