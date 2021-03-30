‘Bachelorette’ Premiere Date Is Later Than Expected (& on a Different Day)

The premiere date for the new season of The Bachelorette has been updated in Google search. Although there has not been any official announcement from ABC, a search of the new season will show that it’s slated to air on June 1, 2021.

Katie Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette on After the Final Rose. While she didn’t find love with Matt James on his season of The Bachelor, she is ready to take the helm. According to Reality Steve, Katie has already started filming her season of the show after quarantining at a resort in New Mexico.

Although Reality Steve has not provided any show spoilers just yet, Katie is well on her way to finding love. She is expected to finish filming sometime in early May.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Bachelorette’ Was Expected to Premiere in the Summer of 2021

Many fans expected the new season of The Bachelorette to air in May, which is fairly typical for how the franchise has aired its various spinoffs over the years. However, things will be a little different this year — but only by a couple of weeks.

While ABC has been fairly mum on what’s going down within the Bachelor franchise, the network did reveal that Katie’s season of the Bachelorette will premiere in “summer 2021.” Since the first official day of summer is June 20, 2021, the listed date of June 1, could be incorrect.

“As the upcoming stars of ABC’s hit romance reality series, they will each step into the spotlight, now blazing a path for their own love stories to unfold. Katie’s journey as ‘The Bachelorette’ is set to premiere summer 2021, and Michelle’s season will air fall 2021,” reads part of ABC’s blurb.

However, with the finale of American Idol slated for May 23, 2021, a June start date for The Bachelorette seems about right.

The Listed Date for the ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere Is a Tuesday

If the Google search result for the new season of The Bachelorette is correct, the show will air on Tuesdays — or, at least, the first episode of the new season will. This isn’t the first time that ABC moved the show to a different night, despite its usual Bachelor Mondays line-up.

Several people associated with the Bachelor franchise have been pretty open-minded about moving forward while the coronavirus pandemic continues to be an issue. Producers have found ways to film that have kept cast and crew safe and healthy, which is why Katie is filming her season all in one location. Matt James’ season of The Bachelor was filmed at Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania, while Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams filmed their joint season of The Bachelorette all in one place as well.

As for what’s next for the franchise, many believe that Bachelor in Paradise will begin filming in May to possibly air sometime in August. From there, Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette will take over the weekly time slot, premiering sometime this fall.

