Former Bachelorette Reveals Infidelity

Is the old adage, “once a cheater, always a cheater,” true? That was the question being discussed on Bachelor Happy Hour after Tayshia Adams repeated the phrase on Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette. During the discussion, the podcast’s co-host and former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay revealed she has been unfaithful before.

“I’ve cheated before in past relationships and you know, not excusing my behavior by any means because it was wrong, but I can tell you exactly why I cheated in that moment,” Lindsay told fellow-former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.

“And I think it’s one thing to say ‘once a cheater, always a cheater’ if you’re in that relationship and somebody cheats on you. That’s different because you might not be able to get past that and move on in your relationship,” the Extra correspondent elaborated. “But if prior to you, before they even met you, they cheated for whatever reason I think it’s unfair to not give them the benefit of the doubt that they were able to learn and grow from that mistake they made.”

Lindsay insisted that she has grown since those moments, eventually going on to lead season 13 of The Bachelorette. She is now married to her final rose recipient, Bryan Abasolo. She did clarify these indiscretions were in the past and she has not cheated on the Miami-based Chiropractor.

Kufrin agreed with Lindsay, saying, “Say somebody were to come to me in a new relationship and say ‘You know, I did cheat in the past.’ It’s like, ‘okay, why, what happened and, like, if you vow to be loyal to me and committed to me, that’s all that matters.” Kufrin acknowledged that she has learned from her own mistakes in her past relationships.

“I don’t think it’s fair to judge certain mistakes, one mistake as not as bad as the other,” said Lindsay. “Maybe that’s coming from a biblical sense. One sin, no sin is greater than the other.”

She called the phrase, “once a cheater, always a cheater,” too general, not breaking it down into what she called, “emotional cheating or physical cheating. Or, you know, even just with thoughts.”

Lindsay and Abasolo Are in a Long-Distance Marriage

Two years after meeting on The Bachelorette, Lindsay and Abasolo got married in a destination wedding in Mexico. Since then, the couple has divided their time primarily between Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California.

“What people don’t realize is we were pretty much long-distance before [we got married] with all the traveling that I was doing pre-COVID. I didn’t actually have a place somewhere else, but I was never at home because I was always traveling,” the former Lawyer told Us Weekly. “And so for us, you know, we know how to work this out and navigate it, and obviously, we have an end goal in mind. This is not a forever situation.”

The couple addressed the rumors after speculation they were getting divorced. During an episode of his podcast, Dr. Abs Healthcast, she said they have their own timeline and “know where we’re going, we know where we’re headed and we know what we’re trying to build as Abasolos.”

During a Lie Detector Test, a Bachelorette Front-Runner Revealed He Cheated in the Past

On Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette, a group date saw the men hooked up to a lie detector test while being questioned by fill-in host, JoJo Fletcher. During the test, frontrunner Zac Clark admitted to cheating.

Adams, who has been open about infidelity in her first marriage, seemed concerned. As she said, “I’m not gonna lie, I think the saying is true, ‘once a cheater, always a cheater.’”

However, during the cocktail portion of the date, Clark revealed, “It was like on my first girlfriend in the sixth grade.” As he explained, “My first girlfriend, we started dating and we were in love. I met another girl and I later met up with that girl at a bowling alley, a Bowl-A-Rama and I french kissed her while still dating Emmy.”

Adams and Clark laughed off the revelation.

