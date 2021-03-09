‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Suggest a ‘Twist’ for Next Season

As Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor comes to a close, fans are starting to look ahead to the next season of The Bachelorette. Reality Steve has reported that Katie Thurston, a contestant on James’ season, has been chosen to hand out roses, and that the announcement was made official during a taping of After the Final Rose, which is set to air on Monday, March 15.

As previously reported by Heavy, there seems to be something odd going on with the next season of the show. Several fans have taken to social media to voice their thoughts on what might go down on AFTR, and many think that Thurston actually isn’t The Bachelorette. However, Reality Steve maintains his take, and is confident in the information that he has received.

On his blog posted on Tuesday, March 9, Reality Steve acknowledged the rumors about the new season, and revealed that he believes something is going on, but he doesn’t know what.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Says There’s a ‘Twist’ for the New Season, but He’s Not Sure What That Twist Is

It seems like fans are correct on one thing; something is going to be different with the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Whether it’s something never been done before, or something less exciting, well, that remains to be seen.

On March 9, Reality Steve reported that he knows without a shadow of a doubt that Thurston was offered the role of Bachelorette, and that news was confirmed on ATFR.

“I reported early last week that Katie was going to be announced as the next “Bachelorette” in the coming days, and it happened at the taping this past Friday,” Steve wrote. He then added that “there is some sort of twist to it” but added some “bad [news]” — he doesn’t know what that twist is.

Several people have been curious, based on Thurston’s recent tweets, whether or not there will be more than one Bachelorette, or if Thurston will turn down the role so that someone like Michelle Young or Bri Springs could take the helm. Reality Steve claims that neither of those things happen.

“I know a lot of people have emailed & DM’ed me about their thoughts based on Katie’s tweets, etc. A lot of people are thinking we’re gonna have double Bachelorettes again. I don’t think that’s it. Or that somehow Katie sat in a hotel all last week quarantining, gave up her phone, only to get on stage and turn down the Bachelorette gig so a BIPOC contestant could have it. That’s not it either,” Steve blogged.

Steve added that he hopes to have more information on what the “twist” may be before After the Final Rose airs on March 15.

Thurston Tweeted ‘Patience’ Following Reality Steve’s Spoiler on March 8

Fans have been keeping an eye on Thurston’s social media actions, and many have come to the conclusion that Thurston’s Bachelorette announcement is going to be far from traditional. It all started when Reality Steve first reported that Thurston was the chosen one.

At the time, Thurston took to her Instagram story and captioned a post, “reading my texts today like news to me.” In more recent days, Thurston has “liked” a post that suggests that a BIPOC contestant should be the next lead. She also “liked” a post that read “Team Michelle,” and she commented on someone questioning the rumor of her being the next Bachelorette by writing, “uhh.”

This week, Thurston posted another weird tweet.

Patience. — Katie Thurston (@Ventwithkatie) March 8, 2021

She did not give any context for her tweet, but it was posted just after Reality Steve re-confirmed that Thurston had accepted the role of Bachelorette. Several fans ignored the actual word “patience” and commented things like “congratulations!” or “we love you, Katie.” Thurston didn’t respond to any of the comments, nor did she elaborate on her original tweet.

It looks like fans will have to wait until Monday to find out what’s going on — unless, of course, Reality Steve can find out the tea before hand.

