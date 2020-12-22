Who Does Tayshia Adams Have Sex with on The Bachelorette? Fans Speculate

Tonight is the night for Fantasy Suite dates, the first opportunity for the Bachelorette and her suitors to spend time away from the watchful eye of a camera.

If Adams wants to move forward with her remaining contestants, Ivan Hall, Zac Clark and Brendan Morais, she will read the date card. The classic proposition is, “Should you choose to forgo your individual rooms, please use this key to stay as a couple in the Fantasy Suite.”

It has become increasingly less taboo for the leads to admit this is an opportunity to sleep with their top pick, or picks. Now, fans are left speculating which of the men will take it to the next level.

Fans took to the comments section on The Bachelorette’s official Instagram account to make their predictions. It seems the overwhelming support is for Clark. As one viewer put it, “Zac of course! Him and Tayshia are electric,” while others say, “Zac all the way” and “Team Clarky for all the way.”

One Twitter user predicted their connection last week, writing, “Zac and Tayshia might have sex right here in this pool.”

Zac and Tayshia might have sex right here in this pool #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/UTLEMa7QB9 — LP (@mama_zayy) December 16, 2020

Others took the opportunity to throw their support behind Morais, with one writing, “Brendan all the way!!!,” while another declared themself a member of “TEAM TAYVAN” in support of Hall.

Stop reading if you do not want to know spoilers on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

While time will tell if Adams will become intimate with any of her men, Reality Steve shared which two men will continue their dates past the evening portion. He said both Clark and Hall tell Adams they love her and “Tayshia reciprocates the feelings and they spend the night together.”

However, as previous rumors would indicate, Morais realized he was not ready for an engagement while overcoming his divorce and he decided to leave.

Adams Recently Opened up About Her Views on Premarital Sex

During an episode of her podcast, Click Bait! Adams revealed she saved herself for marriage, but has changed her outlook after her divorce.

“I waited ‘til marriage so that being said, like, I now have a different [outlook],” the Bachelorette told co-hosts Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker. She added, “I feel like sex before marriage is important because that’s such an intimate thing with your partner and like you need to, I think it’s something you have to explore, to be honest.”

Describing herself as someone who doesn’t “really have many past hookups,” she did clarify her point of view. The California-native said, “Now I’m not saying go and have a one-night stand every single day, but I’m just saying like it shouldn’t be the foundation of your relationship. I think it should definitely be a thing you connect on. I think it’s very, very special.”

Adams Did Not Have Sex During Her One-on-One Date During ‘The Bachelor’

Adams first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, where he was famously open about being a virgin. Adams was his first Fantasy Suite, and while they did forgo their separate rooms, they revealed they did not have sex.

According to Us Weekly, Underwood wrote in his new book, The First Time, that Adams “went to sleep after she realized ‘nothing was going to happen’ by ‘two or three in the morning.’”

He continued, “I laid down next to her in my sweatpants and long-sleeved shirt. I didn’t sleep all night.”

READ NEXT: Dale Moss Slams Fellow ‘Bachelorette’ Cast Member