‘The Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams Premiere Live Spoilers & Recap

It’s time to meet the new The Bachelorette! According to the ABC press release, “Tayshia Adams, a huge fan favorite from The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, has arrived to find the love of her life.

“Just when she is ready to begin her journey, another surprise arrives—more men are added to the 16 remaining bachelors who are excited to get to know her. The competition for Tayshia’s heart heats up, but one man is struggling with his enduring feelings for Clare. Clare and her fiancé, Dale, have a heart-to-heart chat with Chris Harrison as they try to explain the thunderbolt that hit both of them simultaneously.

“Brendan captures the first one-on-one date with Tayshia, but although he is eager to make a deeper connection, he is worried that baggage from a past relationship might put an end to his romantic prospects before the night is over.”

Follow along here with our live recap. All times Eastern.

8:05 — Are you ready for some fireworks?! We are ready for alllll the drama — and we don’t have to wait long because when Tayshia walks into the cocktail party, the guys absolutely lose it. It does not hurt that she looks stunning in her gold sparkly dress with side cutouts. She is a VISION.

Our new Bachelorette walking in like 😍✨🌹 RT if you’re joining @TayshiaAdams on her journey NOW on #TheBachelorette! pic.twitter.com/4IPx3RNjY5 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) November 11, 2020

8:10 — Off the bat, everyone seems very excited. I have to say, it would be really heartbreaking if there’s a closet racist there who balks because the bachelorette is now a woman of color. Please let that not be a thing.

