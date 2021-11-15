Bachelorette Runner-Up Headed to Big Brother?: Report

Blake Horstmann made a name for himself in Bachelor Nation, but could he soon be a “Big Brother” competitor?

A recent Twitter post from “Big Brother” alum Kat Dunn teased some Bachelor-related news. Kat used to date “Bachelor” spoiler king, Reality Steve, per Screenrant, so she’s very in tune with both the “Big Brother” and “Bachelor” franchises.

After teasing that she had some “Celebrity Big Brother” “tea” to spill, Kat wrote, “Okay fine I’ll spill- somebody from the bachelor franchise is going to be on this season.”

Fans Think Kat is Referring to Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann landed as the runner-up during Becca Kufrin’s season of ABC’s dating show in 2018, and he recently teased in an Instagram story that he has something big in the works.

In a screenshot captured in a Reddit thread, a fan asked Blake, “What are you looking forward to most in the next month?”

The ABC alum replied, “I actually have a huuuge opportunity coming I think most people will be excited about. More to come.”

Fans think Blake could have landed a spot on the CBS reality show “Celebrity Big Brother.” The third season of the wintertime spinoff is set to premiere on Feb. 2, 2022, per a tweet by host Julie Chen, which means production for the show will be getting underway very soon.

In a comment posted on Reddit, one fan speculated that Blake could be doing “Celebrity Big Brother or the Challenge.”

“Celebrity Big Brother starts in February and [Blake’s publicist] Lori K has some BB clients,” another noted.

“Lori K said on Juliet’s podcast (Bach party) that one of her clients is returning to reality tv and it’s big/ you’ll be so shocked! (or something like that) I bet it’s Blake and I bet I’m not shocked,“ another wrote.

But others said they would be surprised to see Blake return to reality TV after his poorly received stint on “Bachelor in Paradise” a few summers ago. Blake came under fire after it was revealed that he pursued multiple Bachelor Nation women ahead of filming and then leaked private text messages from one of them, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, per Us Weekly. Blake even said he had “PTSD” from the bad “Bachelor” experience, the outlet noted.

“It’d be shocking if he did another reality tv show after his whole BIP fiasco,” one Redditor wrote of Blake.

“Blake is a glutton for punishment,” another replied. “Does not learn his lesson. I don’t know if he’s doing a reality show but I wouldn’t be surprised if he did.”

In response to Kat’s Twitter post, several others also predicted that it’s Blake who’s headed to the “Big Brother” house this winter.

Other Bachelor Stars Have Expressed an Interest in Competing on Big Brother

The first two seasons of Celebrity Big Brother Featured several reality stars, including Omarosa, Brandi Glanville, and Dina Lohan. Bachelor bad boy Chad Johnson competed on the UK version of the show.

But more recently, Parade reported that former ‘Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe wants to expand her reality TV resume with a stint on the CBS competition. But the catch is, Kaitlyn doesn’t want to be on the month-long celebrity version but on the more difficult, summer-long regular version of the show.

