Brendan Morais’ Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette is winding down. Adams has selected her four final men, and she will meet their families on the newest episode of The Bachelorette tonight, December 15. The four remaining men are Ben Smith, Ivan Hall, Zac Clark, and Brendan Morais.

Unlike traditional hometowns, the men will be bringing their hometown to Adams. Some family members from each of the contestants will visit their sons at the La Quinta Resort and Club to meet Adams. Brendan Morais has been a frontrunner since Adams gave Morais the first one-on-one date, and the two have been going strong ever since.

Here’s what you need to know about Morais’ family:

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ NOT KEEP READING.

1. Morais’ Dad Died When He Was Younger

Morais lost his dad at a young age, and ever since, he’s known, “that his purpose in life was to be a father,” per his ABC bio. The 30-year-old model and roofer has opened up to Adams about how important having kids are to him. When Adams told him she wanted five kids, he didn’t hesitate.

Before appearing on The Bachelorette, Morais was married to a woman named Simone Santos. The two were high school sweethearts. Morais revealed to Adams that a main reason they got divorced was their future together. Morais told Adams that Santos didn’t want to have kids.

“Children weren’t in her future,” he said. “I would have stuck it out at least initially in my mind [if she wanted children].” He added, “Being a father is like really all I ever wanted in life.”

2. Morais Is Close to His Brother

Fans will get to meet Morais’ brother on the newest episode of The Bachelorette. Daniel Morais, his wife Christi Morais, and their daughter Aliyah Morais will all get to meet Adams, according to Reality Steve. The couple also have two sons: Braidan and Edan. Morais also has a sister, Tahnia Morais Sampaio, who won’t make an appearance.

“He’s obviously extremely talented and has the body of a Greek god,” Daniel Morais told the Milford Daily News in October. “He’s obviously a stud. What sets him apart is his humility — he’s a really humble guy.” On the hometown date, Morais brings Aliyah and Adams on a carnival-themed date with games, popsicles, and stuffed animals, per Reality Steve. In a preview for the hometowns date, Daniel Morais tells his brother, “The way you guys look at each other, there’s definitely a connection there.”

3. Morais Adores His Nieces & Nephews

Morais is not shy about his genuine love and care for kids, especially his nieces and nephews. His Instagram feed is flooded with photos of the three of them with precious captions.

The model initially moved from his home in Milford, Massachusetts to Los Angeles. After spending a short time there, he returned home to work for his family roofing business, per his ABC bio. He added that his nieces and nephews were also a major factor in his move, “whom he can’t get enough of.”

4. Morais’ Parents Do Not Show Up to Hometown Dates

Unlike many of the other Bachelorette contestants’ families, Morais’ parents will not meet Adams. As Morais has explained in the past, he and his ex-wife finalized their divorced just over a year ago, and his family was extremely close to her. “It was a high school sweetheart situation. Our families had been close since elementary school,” he told Adams on their one-on-one date.

In a previous episode of The Bachelorette, Morais went on a group date where he and the other men took a lie detector test. When asked if he thought his family was ready to meet Adams, he hesitantly said yes. The polygraph then signaled the response was inconclusive and could be false.

5. His Family’s Decision May Determine His Relationship With Adams

Morais has hinted that his past marriage and relationship with his family affects his final decision with Adams. After the lie detector test, Morais revealed to Adams that the timeline of the show scares him, and he doesn’t know if he can commit to an engagement by the end of the show.

He added that his divorce took a serious toll on his family, because they could’t “comprehend” why the two divorced “seemingly over nothing.”

Morais’ mind may be foggy, but fans will have to wait to see his decision play out on screen. Originally, Reality Steve reported that Morais decided to leave Adams after his parents didn’t show up for hometowns. As of Monday, December 14, Reality Steve has written that he’s not sure what happens to Morais.

“As for Brendan self eliminating, I don’t know,” Reality Steve wrote. “Maybe it happens. I just don’t know with any confidence at this point if it does. There’s a lot to go over in terms of where we go from here but give me tonight to get everything together, gather the info that I do have, and I will tell you tomorrow what I have going forward. But as for the end result this season, at this point, it’s anybody’s guess. I do not know for sure what happens as of now.”

READ NEXT: Simone Santos, Brendan Morais’ Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts