The Bachelorette’s Brendan Morais’ Ex-Wife & Divorce Details

Brendan Morais has been a frontrunner since Tayshia Adams took over during the middle of season 16 of The Bachelorette. He was the first contestant invited on a one-on-one date with Tayshia and it went spectacularly with her even saying she could envision a future marriage with Brendan.

In the moments leading up to that date, Brendan was nervous about sharing details of his previous marriage with Tayshia. But he was surprised to find out that she had a similar story with a marriage in her early 20s and a subsequent divorce when the young couple grew apart.

Details about Tayshia’s ex-husband, Josh Bourelle, have been few and far between, even amid rumors that he’d appear on The Bachelorette. Unsurprisingly, information about Brendan’s ex-wife is also hard to come by.

Simone Santos Is a Fashion Designer and Samba Dancer

The Voice Blind Auditions: Sam Alves' Reaction VideoI had the camera on while me and my family watched my Blind Auditions on Season 4 of NBC's The Voice. I wanted to capture that moment of seeing myself on TV for the first time. Later on I decided that I would share the video with everyone so they could know how I felt… 2013-05-02T05:51:34Z

In 2013, a contestant from The Voice named Sam Alves posted a video on YouTube that shows him watching his audition as it aired on television. Sitting at his side was a woman who he identifies in the video description as his cousin, Simone Morais, along with her husband, Brendan Morais.

Aside from that video, there’s not much else about the former couple on the Internet.

Simone (who now goes by Simone Santos) describes herself on her Instagram as a “Shooter” and “Designer.” In a 2018 spread in Soul Brasil magazine, the Stoughton, Massachusetts native talked about her Brazilian family and her work with the LA Samba Dancers in Los Angeles, California.

“I chose to dance because it’s one of my biggest passions and it’s maybe the funnest jobs ever! And I began designing because I love to create and I love to express myself through my clothing. And even more than that I love to make clothes that help women to feel confident, sexy and at their very best,” Santos said.

Brendan Says ‘Nothing Crazy’ Led to the Divorce

Brendan didn’t have any juicy details about his former marriage to spill on national television. He said there was no cheating, addiction, or abuse that caused things to unfold. While Tayshia revealed infidelity was part of the reason her marriage fell apart, Brendan said his divorce was simply a consequence of two people growing apart as they matured in adulthood.

“She came to the realization that maybe children weren’t in her future,” Brendan also revealed during his one-on-one date. “Being a father is really all I’ve ever wanted in life and so we went our separate ways.”

That doesn’t appear to be an issue with Tayshia, who has repeatedly said that she envisions having five children in the future.

Tayshia’s ability to relate with that difficult time in Brendan’s life, and the emotional scars that he still carries created a strong bond between the couple. But previews of the rest of the season (as well as spoilers from Reality Steve) have indicated that the emotional baggage of his former marriage could prove to be a serious stumbling block for Brendan to overcome.

READ NEXT: Who Is Bennett Jordan’s Ex-Fiancee Liz Brim?