Chris Harrison Blames Former Star for ‘Concocting’ Storyline on ‘The Bachelor’

Heather Martin’s surprise appearance on The Bachelor was a large part of episode six and left fans with a cliffhanger heading into episode seven. But the show’s host, Chris Harrison, sounds annoyed it’s part of the story at all. And he’s blaming former Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown for making it happen.

`”You know what, it was setting [Martin] up for failure and that was somewhat on purpose,” Harrison said in an interview with Rachel Lindsay on Extra. “To be honest, I found out later — because the producers didn’t tell me she was coming — but that she had reached out to producers. And Hannah [Brown] was involved in all this too. She had concocted this story and was helping produce this thing from the side.

“She thought Heather would be a good match for Matt — not a bad thing, that’s fine — but when they reached out, we said ‘no. No we’re not going to put you on the show.’ They kept fighting for this, fighting for this, we kept saying no. She said ‘I want to come out there.’ One of our executive producers says, ‘Heather, do not come to Nemacolin. You’re not going to be on the show.’ Heather pulls up in a minivan.”

Martin and Brown appeared together as contestants on season 23 of The Bachelor and finished in sixth and seventh place, respectively. They have since established a close friendship and Martin said on episode six that she came back to The Bachelor after Brown told her about James.

Did Chris Harrison Really Have No Idea Heather Martin Was Coming?

Harrison insisted in his interview with Lindsay that he had no idea Martin would be showing up when she did. But former Bachelorette contestant Dylan Barbour has publicly bashed that portrayal.

Weeks before Martin made her return to the show, Barbour warned that she was “screwed over” by producers:

The bachelor producers screwed heather over. She must be protected. Just know I’m ready to go to battle against them and these mean girls — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) January 21, 2021

Barbour continued to rail against the narrative that Martin dropped in unannounced when the episode aired in February:

Woah so Chris Harrison had no idea Heather was coming? Woah! — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) February 9, 2021

Heather came mic’d up but yes a total surprise — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) February 9, 2021

“I know people are not believing me, they’re like, ‘Come on man, you’re a bad actor. You’re gonna win an Oscar for that,'” Harrison told Lindsay. “We told her ‘Do not show up on our doorstep.’ She did.”

Chris Harrison Says Matt James Was Given an Ultimatum

Many of the contestants on The Bachelor were visibly upset by the arrival of Martin. A preview showed Pieper James crying and being consoled by other contestants and Serena Pitt saying she’d be “rageful” if Martin was allowed to stay.

Harrison said that conflict leads to Matt James being forced to choose between Martin and the 10 women still on the show.

“You saw in the previews, Chelsea [Vaughn] and Serena and all these girls going, ‘That’s fine. I get it. She’s pretty. But guess what, pal? It’s either her or we’re on the highway headed home.’ And that’s what Matt’s about to face,” Harrison said.

It doesn’t look like a happy ending is coming for Martin on her second Bachelor appearance.

