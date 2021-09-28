Chris Harrison Debuts New Look on Instagram

You may be used to seeing Chris Harrison clean shaven and dressed in country club attire, but now that he’s no longer the host of the “Bachelor” franchise, he’s looking a bit different these days.

In an Instagram photo shared on September 25, 2021, Harrison was dressed down in a pair of light gray shorts and a white T-shirt. He was wearing a baseball cap and was sporting a beard in the shot. While Harrison has had a beard in the past, fans couldn’t help but point out how different — and great — he looked in the pic with his son.

The photo was actually a birthday post in honor of Harrison’s son, Joshua, who turned 20 on September 25, 2021.

“Didn’t get his birthday wish on the football field today but celebrating your 20th trip around the sun is a victory (at least for your old man). If I took the time to reminisce on how quickly it’s all gone by I’d be shedding tears. Luckily I’m distracted by how much I enjoy our time together and seeing what an amazing gentleman you have become. Joshua you are wise, caring and loving beyond your years. I’m so proud of what you’ve done but can’t wait to see what’s to come. Love you boy. Happy Birthday,” Harrison captioned the photo, which was taken at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fans Couldn’t Get Over Harrison’s Post-‘Bachelor’ Look

Harrison seems to be enjoying his time off from working, as the ‘Bachelor’ franchise had him going non-stop for the past 20 years. While he would normally be at the “Bachelor” mansion in Los Angeles for the kick off of Clayton Echard’s season right now, Harrison is able to spend the time with his family instead, which is a change for him — but a welcomed one.

Harrison has really been focused on spending time with his kids — and with his girlfriend, Lauren Zima — while he doesn’t have a permanent hosting job. And it looks like Harrison is really adapting to the break well.

“Chris looks hot in these pictures. I don’t recall ever thinking that when he was on the show,” one Facebook user commented on a thread about Harrison in “Bachelor” fan group.

“He looks really happy. And the facial hair is good,” another wrote.

“Chris looks so different,” another fan pointed out.

“Chris looks like he’s lost a lot of weight,” a fourth person commented.

Harrison Isn’t Planning to Retire

Although he hasn’t yet announced his next move, Harrison is not planning to retire from the entertainment business.

Back in August 2021, Us Weekly reported that Harrison was really taking some time off to enjoy some of the things in life that he hadn’t gotten to do over the past several years because of his work obligations.

“Chris Harrison is truly doing great. He’s really enjoying this time with his kids and growing his relationship with Lauren [Zima]. He lives a low-key life in Texas when he’s not taking trips or going on vacation,” a source told the outlet.

Harrison has been mum on what his future plans might be, but fans are hoping that he returns to television soon.

