The Theories on If Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Get Engaged

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette has been highly-anticipated, as it unveils the drama that went down to culminate Clare Crawley‘s time as the season’s lead. BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

By now, fans know to expect that Crawley chose contestant Dale Moss early on in filming, and the decision was ultimately made for her to exit her role as the Bachelorette in order to continue her relationship with Moss. She was replaced by Tayshia Adams, who finished the season as the new Bachelorette. While this will not shock viewers as it unfolds on Thursday night, Bachelor Nation fans are speculating over the current state of Crawley and Moss’s relationship – specifically, whether or not they are currently engaged.

While the overwhelming theory is that yes, the two did get engaged, we won’t know for certain until we see how it all played out. Until then, here’s what we do know:

Reality Steve Says Clare & Dale Are ‘Most Certainly’ Engaged

In September, as Reality Steve revealed his spoilers for The Bachelorette season 16, he speculated that Moss and Crawley end up getting engaged. He wrote, “I do know they’re still together, and probably engaged. Do I know for a fact they’re engaged? No. But I assume they are based on things I’ve heard.”

Later, during an Instagram Live, Reality Steve updated his previous theory about their relationship status, stating, “[Dale] and Clare are together and most certainly engaged.” According to Marie Claire, it is theorized that Moss proposed to Crawley less than two weeks after meeting her.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Crawley did not give a yes or no answer when asked if she’s currently engaged. Instead, she said, “I’m very happy… I mean, I feel like there’s so much more to it.”

While Crawley’s friend and fellow Bachelor Nation alum DeAnna Pappas did not reveal whether or not the two are currently engaged, she did appear to confirm that they’re still together and doing well. On the “Almost Famous” podcast, she divulged, ““What I encouraged both of them to do is definitely enjoy the ride, take the opportunities because they’ll forever change the way their lives go and to love it and enjoy it but also to nurture and take care of what they have,” the season 4 Bachelorette told Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins on their “Almost Famous” podcast earlier this month about recently catching up with both Clare, 39, and Dale, 32. “So, I think that would make her so happy just to be in Sacramento and live her life and live her love story with Dale and she’s totally fine with that. She’s waited a really long time.”

Crawley Was Caught in Public Wearing a Ring on Her Left Ring Finger, Which Fans Think Hints at Her Engagement

In October, Page Six shared photos taken of Crawley on a walk in Sacramento, California, wearing what looked like an engagement ring on her left hand. It was no surprise when Bachelor Nation interpreted those photos to mean that Crawley is currently engaged to Moss, and that she had accidentally spoiled the surprise by wearing her ring out in public.

As the buzz continued, Crawley took to Instagram in an effort to clear up any confusion (or perhaps to cover up her mistake). She shared a boomerang of a multi-stoned ring on her left hand ring finger, writing in the caption, “People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love. In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty. This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me.”

Crawley Called Moss Her ‘Fiancé’ During an Episode of the Show

Even if you choose to ignore outside spoilers or speculation and are theorizing solely based on what’s played out on the reality show, it’s clear that, from the start, Crawley’s goal was to get engaged to and marry Moss. When Moss stepped out of the limo to meet Crawley on night one, she said “I definitely feel like I just met my husband, I’m shaking.” He received the first impression rose that night.

Last week, during a group date activity that involved the contestants comically roasted one another, Crawley was insulted by what was said against Moss, and even referred to him as her “fiancé” – which producers caught on camera.

Recalling that first moment she met Moss, Crawley told Entertainment Tonight, “That feeling that I’ve never felt before… just standing in front of a man, connecting on that level, and it being electric between each other – I’ve never felt that instantly like that before. I had never felt it before, and I never even knew what to expect with those feelings. When you have not experienced it or felt it, you don’t know if it exists, but when you feel it, you know exactly what that feeling is.”

New episodes of The Bachelorette season 16 air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

