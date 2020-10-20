Which Contestant Gets Into a Fight with Clare Crawley on ‘The Bachelorette’?

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM THE BACHELORETTE, DO NOT KEEP READING.

No franchise loves teasing the drama coming up in the future quite like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The show reveals every bit of drama that will eventually unfold, but withholds the context to really explain it. You spend a whole season asking yourself “Why in the world is Peter’s mom crying to ‘Bring her home’?”

Season 16 of The Bachelorette is no different. While producers are still keeping quite about the upcoming Tayshia Adams swap, we do know some of the drama ahead Thanks to promos and trailers shown so far, we know that at some point this season one of the contestants goes off on Clare Crawley.

“I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette,” someone is shown shouting.

“I don’t care what I’ve done,” Crawley says. “To sit there and say I’m the oldest Bachelorette, guess what. I’m the oldest Bachelorette that’s 39, that’s standing here, that’s single, because I didn’t settle for men like that.”

It doesn’t take too much detective work to figure out that the mystery shouter is Yosef Aborady.

Aborady is expected to be the villain during Crawley’s time as the show’s lead.

Yosef Aborady Confronts Crawley Over a Group Date

In episode two of the season, Aborady goes on a group date with Dale Moss and seven others to explore the five love languages with Crawley. But that’s not even the date that gets him all riled up. He’s reportedly offended by the strip dodgeball game that 10 men played in the other group date of the episode.

“Clare’s actions are completely unacceptable,” Aborady is shown saying.

It’s during the ensuing confrontation that Aborady begins yelling about Crawley’s age and immaturity. Unsurprisingly, that’s the end of the line for Aborady, who is eliminated by Crawley before the second rose ceremony of the season even begins.

Bachelorette insider Reality Steve had this to say about Aborady:

Yosef was eliminated before a rose ceremony because he gets into it with Clare about one of the group dates he wasn’t even a part of. For a guy with a daughter, he sure sets a horrible example this season. I’ll be curious to see exactly what they show of his conversation with Clare (some of which we’ve seen in the promos), but I’ve been told it wasn’t pretty, he called her names, and all around rude to her, so she kicked him off the show. Lets see exactly what they show. Yesterday in his 30 minute reveal video, Chris Harrison definitely set us up for Yosef being one who’s involved in “controversy” and “if something is on his mind, he’s gonna say it.

Every season of the show needs a bad guy and Aborady stepped up to the plate in a hurry.

Aborady Admitted on Instagram That He Lied in the Premiere

There was very little drama in the first episode of The Bachelorette. The only hint at a brewing battle came when contestant Tyler Cottrill pulled Aborady aside to question him about messaging women prior to the show. Aborady went straight to Crawley about the conversation and denied the claim, saying he has “nothing to hide.” Cottrill was later eliminated at the first rose ceremony.

Aborady told a different story in comments on his Instagram. He wrote that he shouldn’t be faulted for “innocently messaging someone” and later said “Do you think I’m the only one?” It’s hard to blame him or disagree, but that’s not exactly what he told Crawley in the premiere when he said he has “too much respect for himself” to send messages like Cottrill described.

Alas, it doesn’t seem much of the Aborady drama will matter much. His time in the Bachelorette house will come to an end sooner rather than later.

