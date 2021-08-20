Clare Crawley & Dale Moss’ Rumored Secret Wedding May Be Televised

Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss married? A new blind posted by Instagram account DeuxMoi suggests that’s the case. The couple, who got engaged on Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” may have secretly tied the knot in the months that followed their shocking split.

“Clare and Dale are married,” the anonymous tipster wrote. “They did it in ‘secret,’ but filmed it with a small crew and serious NDA. Negotiating with print outlet to coincide with streaming wedding special,” the blind continued.

Further details about the possible wedding were not available and neither Crawley nor Moss has confirmed or denied the rumor. Only time will tell if Crawley and Moss were able to ink a monetary deal for their exclusive wedding photos — and whether or not they will share their rumored wedding video with the world.

Crawley and Moss celebrated their one-year anniversary last month. “Happy ONE YEAR Anniversary love!!” Crawley captioned an Instagram post. “Love you with all my heart. Before we even met I knew god was working but never could have imagined what he had in store for us and there’s so much more ahead. My heart is with you always,” Moss wrote in the comments.

Here’s what you need to know:

Crawley Referred to Moss as Her Husband After the ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

Soon after the “Bachelorette” finale aired on ABC, Crawley referred to Moss as her “husband,” later catching herself — and telling fans that it was a “slip of the tongue.” As previously reported by Heavy, the post was on Crawley’s Instagram Story at the time.

“Nothing makes me happier than grocery shopping with my husband,” Crawley said in a video of her and Moss walking down the street. In a subsequent post, she explained, “Slip of the tongue! We’re not married!”

Meanwhile, Moss previously revealed that he and Crawley were taking things one step at a time after they split up around the holidays.

“We’ve never hid throughout this entire time that we’ve been around each other. We are definitely taking time, and we’re spending time together. Clare and I, we’re in a good place. When the time is right we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we’re just focused on one another,” Moss said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast back in April.

Crawley & Moss Were Spotted Wearing Matching Rings Over the Summer

To help push these secret wedding rumors into overdrive, Crawley and Moss were spotted wearing what appeared to be matching wedding bands in July, according to Us Weekly. The outlet reported that the couple had been seen wearing these matching bands “multiple times.”

“They’re engaged but still are working on building a solid relationship. They’ve discussed future plans but aren’t necessarily wedding planning. They aren’t rushing to tie the knot,” a source told the outlet.

Nevertheless, fans have long thought that Crawley and Moss may have tied the knot at some point, especially given how quickly they got engaged; Crawley ended her season of “The Bachelorette” early because she knew that Moss was the one for her.

