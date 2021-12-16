Clare Crawley Shades Dale Moss as He Steps out With Blogger Thania Peck

Do not expect Clare Crawley to tune into ex-fiancé Dale Moss’ acting debut. The former football player stars in Reel One Entertainment’s upcoming romance movie, “Love, Game, Match.”

The day after its trailer was released, Crawley seemingly accused him for being phony in their relationship. “For the record, you guys can stop sending me all the acting reel clips… I had a front row seat to that since day one,” the 40-year-old wrote in her Instagram Story on December 14, 2021.

Her comments come on the heels of Page Six’s report he attended “The King’s Man” premiere with fashion and beauty blogger Thania Peck. “They walked in together and sat next to each other to watch the movie,” a source told the outlet. The insider added they were “mixing and mingling” at the afterparty together.

Crawley and Moss officially ended their on-and-off relationship in September 2021. They met on season 16 of “The Bachelorette,” leaving the dating competition early as an engaged couple.

In October, she appeared on Jana Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast. “My biggest regret is trusting the process, trusting a man — a man’s words and who he showed me he was,” Crawley said. “I don’t think that that’s a regret, like, I trusted somebody, I believed somebody that they were who they said they were or that they would hold up to the promises that they make when they get down on one knee.”

Juan Pablo Galavis’ runner-up was linked to comedian Jeff Dye in November 2021, though Us Weekly reported it was “nothing serious.”

Moss & Peck Have Known Each Other Since at Least 2018

While it remains to be seen if Moss’ relationship with Peck is romantic, the pair have known each other since at least 2018. According to Page Six, the duo attended a “Blindspotting” party that year.

The publication added that “they were photographed with another friend” at the premiere of the documentary “Becoming Cousteau” in October 2021.

Moss Stars as Ted in ‘Love, Game, Match’





Moss stars as Ted alongside Cristine Prosperi in “Love, Game, Match,” which is also known as “Putting Love to the Test” according to IMDb. Prosperi’s other credits include “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” “Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack” and “Open Heart.”

“When economics teacher and new-in-town Liz challenges her high school students to create business plans, she has no idea that the class winners will actually start their own matchmaking service!” according to the film’s description. “Asked to set up her own profile to help them kickstart their careers, as well as team up with handsome tennis coach Ted to organise the school carnival, Liz must navigate the dynamics of this new school, as well as the algorithms of her own heart.”

There is no known premiere date currently, though IMDb has the movie listed to be released in 2022. It also remains to be seen which platform or channel will air the film, though other productions from Reel One Entertainment have been distributed through the Lifetime and Hallmark channels.

