‘Bachelor’ Couple Heads in Different Directions: ‘We’re Both Chasing Our Dreams’

One recent couple from “The Bachelor” just shared news that rattled some fans. Luckily, according to what they detailed, there apparently is no real reason for their supporters to panic. However, many “Bachelor Nation” fans will be keeping an eye on this duo to see how this all plays out. Clayton Echard joined the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast this week, and provided some updates about what is next in his relationship with Susie Evans. They have big plans, but it turns out, they are headed in separate directions for a bit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Echard & Evans Are Moving

Shortly after their season of “The Bachelor” ended, Echard moved to Virginia to be with Evans. Things seem to be going quite well for the pair, and they recently revealed they were planning to move to Scottsdale, Arizona. Apparently, those plans have been adjusted.

Before Echard filmed “The Bachelor,” he lived in his home state of Missouri. After filming, but before his season finished airing, he moved to Arizona where his brother lived. Soon after he could go public with his romance with Evans, he moved to Virginia Beach to be with her, detailed Coastal Virginia Mag. At the time, Evans explained, “There is so much for me here. My family is close, and I know that I ultimately would like to own a home here one day.”

During his time on the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast, Echard revealed they were moving again. This time, however, they are headed to different cities. He is returning to Arizona, but Evans is headed to Los Angeles, California. He explained, “We’re very, very happy right now and in a really great spot, but yeah, we went through it – together, though.” As for moving to different cities, “The Bachelor” star noted it’s just a 50-minute flight to get from one city to the other.

Evans & Echard Are “Gonna Give It a Shot”

“We’re both chasing our dreams, and I think location-wise, we both feel that those are the spots that we want to be,” he added.

What does this mean for their relationship? Echard noted, “We’re like, ‘We don’t know if it’s going to be a month-long [relationship] from here or if it’s gonna be a lifetime, but, like, there’s no pressure. Let’s just love each other and be thankful.” Since Echard’s work has him on the computer essentially all day, every day, Evans suggested she move to Los Angeles, where she could pursue her career aspirations, and they could travel to visit on the weekends.

“And we’ll see. We don’t know if we’re going to like that long distance,” he said on the podcast. He anticipated “Bachelor” fans might interpret this as bad news, though. “Distance makes the heart grow fonder. She has her own dreams and aspirations. And we’re gonna give it a shot… If it doesn’t work, and we’re like, ‘We don’t like this distance, it’s hurting us,’ then one of us will move to the other person,” he shared.

When TikTok user Zachary Reality recapped the news about the couple’s move, Evans jumped into the comments section. One person suggested this was a “break up soft launch,” and Evans replied, “I’m a hard launch or nothing kinda girl.” Not long after that, Evans partnered with Echard to duet Zachary Reality’s video with a bit of sass and fun, and she even incorporated a “casting couch.” Will “The Bachelor” pair be able to stick together through this time living in separate cities? Their fans certainly hope so, and many will be eagerly anticipating updates.