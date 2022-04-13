Cruise Ship Tracking Shows Gabby & Rachel’s ‘Bachelorette’ Journey in Real Time

Before Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were named ABC’s newest “Bachelorette” stars, there was some chatter that the new season would take place on a cruise ship.

The rumors seemed to start after a Reddit user shared a post about a canceled cruise. The person explained that passengers scheduled to embark on a Virgin Voyage Cruise in the coming weeks were notified that their cruise was canceled. The reason? The ship had been essentially rented out for a television show.

“Virgin Voyages cancels a month of cruises with only 12 days notice to charter the ship for ‘The Bachelorette’ filming,” the Redditor wrote on March 10, 2022.

Weeks later, Reality Steve was able to confirm this rumor. “After they leave LA, they will fly to UK Portsmouth and board the Virgin Voyage cruise, and that will be their transportation and lodging while in Europe. When they leave UK Portsmouth, they will dock at Le Havre, France,” he wrote in his March 31, 2022, blog post.

The ladies and their remaining suitors are thought to be onboard the ship at the present time.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Is a Way to Track Gabby & Rachel’s Cruise Course

For those who are familiar with cruising or are fond of looking up where specific cruise ships are around the globe, there are a couple of cruise tracking sites that you may be familiar with. Basically, these sites will show you where every cruise ship is located in real time, whether on a voyage or docked in port.

The same goes for the Virgin Voyage ship that Gabby and Rachel are on. Using the website Cruise Mapper, you can look up the ship — the Valiant Lady — and see where it’s docked. For example, at the time of this writing, the boat was located in the North East Atlantic Ocean headed to Belgium.

A Reddit user pointed out the handy tool to other Redditors, and kicked off a new thread on April 6, 2022. Fans seemed thrilled to be able to track the ship as it provides a way to see Rachel and Gabby’s journey without the need for spoilers.

“Wow! This is amazing,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Omg wow you’re amazing,” someone else wrote.

“This is incredible sleuthing OP! I can’t wait to see what happens,” a third person added.

Gabby & Rachel Have Already Filmed in Paris

The Space Needle has never looked more beautiful! #TheBachelorette (s)

Exclusive photo! pic.twitter.com/KfNAJb6UMW — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 7, 2022

One thing that Reality Steve was confident about was the first location that Gabby and Rachel would go after leaving Los Angeles. The cast and crew boarded the ship at UK Portsmouth before heading to the most romantic city in the world.

“When they leave UK Portsmouth, they will dock at Le Havre, France,” Reality Steve confirmed in his blog post.

Aside from seeing that the Valiant Lady was indeed docked at Le Havre, the show’s creator Mike Fleiss shared a photo of Gabby and Rachel walking together near the Eiffel Tower.

“The Space Needle has never looked more beautiful,” Fleiss tweeted along with a pic of the two Bachelorettes. Fans assumed that his use of “Space Needle” instead of “Eiffel Tower” was a joke.

The new season of “The Bachelorette” is set to premiere in July 2022.

READ NEXT: Reality Steve Reveals Major Details for Gabby & Rachel’s Season