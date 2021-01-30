Dale Moss Will ‘Absolutely’ Be on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Say Two People Connected to the Show

Dale Moss is fresh out of a relationship with Clare Crawley after the two met and got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette. However, there has already been some chatter about whether or not Moss will participate in another Bachelor franchise show.

As previously reported by Heavy, a paparazzo caught up with Moss in New York City earlier this month and asked him if he’d appear on Bachelor in Paradise, if given the opportunity, of course.

“I’m not there yet, man,” Moss said in the video, posted by PageSix. His answer was also no when it came to a similar question about appearing as The Bachelor.

Interestingly, however, there are at least two members of Bachelor Nation who feel 100 percent confident that Moss will make an appearance on some beach, some where in an effort to find himself a happily ever after (or, at the very least, to gain more exposure, extending his 15 minutes of fame).

The two people who think it’s definitely going to happen? Wells Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Here’s what you need to know:

Both Kaitlyn Bristowe & Wells Adams Are Completely Convinced That Dale Moss Will Be on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams sat down for a chat with Kaitlyn Bristowe in a recent episode of her Off the Vine podcast. During their conversation, the two discussed the future of Bachelor in Paradise and who might be asked to join the 2021 cast.

“I think that the person that (sic) would be the most effective in terms of ratings… would be Tyler Cameron,” Adams told Bristowe. “I mean, Dale’s going to be there, let’s be real,” he added.

Bristowe couldn’t help but agree.

“One thousand percent, Dale’s going to be there,” she said. The two chatted a bit about Moss and Crawley’s split before diving back in to Paradise talk.

“That guy was built for ‘Paradise’ — you gotta best believe he’s gonna be there. I wouldn’t be surprised if Clare shows up,” Wells added.

“You know what? I would not be surprised at that either. Because, I mean, she’s done ‘Paradise’ before. I feel like she would not be against it. She’s always open to an opportunity to find love… I feel like she’d go for it. And I feel like Dale would be there in a heartbeat,” Bristowe added.

Dale Moss May Be a Prime Choice for ‘Paradise’

Getting big names to sign on to do Bachelor in Paradise is a huge draw for ratings. In fact, ABC exec Rob Mills previously said that he’d love to see former Bachelor — and newly single — Peter Weber join the cast.

“Oh, that’s interesting. Wow, I love that idea! Absolutely, yeah. I wanna say, and I could be wrong here, but I’m almost positive I remember this: there were discussions about [former Bachelor] Chris Soules and some stuff happened. But I like the idea of Peter in ‘Paradise’,” Mills told Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM’s The Bachelor Recap.

Outside of the surprising Moss/Crawley split, viewers seemed to really take to Moss. His Instagram following has been inching toward 1 million since he first stepped out of the limo to meet Crawley, and, regardless of what might have happened on The Bachelorette, the guy is just likeable.

READ NEXT: This Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Sounds Done With the Franchise