‘Bachelorette’ Frontrunner Accused of Being Fake for the Cameras

Dale Moss made a great first impression with Clare Crawley in the season premiere of The Bachelorette, but it seems not everyone is a fan of the former NFL receiver. It didn’t take long for the other contestants on the show to label Moss as fake.

“You’re phony, you’re fraudulent, you’re artificial, you’re everything fake,” Bachelorette contestant Ed Waisbrot is shown saying to Moss in a promo. “The cameras are here, you’re a completely different person.”

Granted, the Bachelor franchise is notorious for intentionally misleading promos; however, another ad has a quote from contestant Bennett Jordan saying “It’s only a matter of time before Clare realizes the truth, that Dale’s maybe not who Clare thinks he is.”

The pair of quotes don’t leave much wiggle room. It seems Moss is going to start hearing it from his fellow contestants.

Moss’ Desire for a Ryan Seacrest-esque Career Raises Doubts About His Intentions

In a June 2020 interview (less than a month before The Bachelorette began filming), Moss talked about his entertainment aspirations and his quest for fame.

“Currently I am a model with Wilhelmina International and a sports and entertainment host. That’s always been one of my focuses,” Moss told Midco Sports Network in an interview. “I think how Ryan Seacrest has built a brand, and really an empire, is amazing and I’d love to model my career after him.”

He has similar thoughts on his future in the bio section of his website.

“As a host in the sports and entertainment industry my goal has always been to be a prominent voice and thought leader using my passion for storytelling to connect with some of the industries most respected figures,” Moss writes. “My passion for storytelling and ability to connect with people across different industries has made me a sought after entertainment host and media personality.”

So is Moss on The Bachelorette for a chance to find love with Crawley? Or did he leverage the opportunity to launch a media career?

There’s no doubt that he’s already raised his profile significantly. According to @bachelordata on Instagram, Moss gained over 70,000 followers on the app in the first week after the premiere. Even Crawley can’t compare with that level of social media growth.

Is Moss Going to Get a Villain Edit From ABC Producers?

While Moss was clearly the star of the first episode of The Bachelorette, fans were left with very little information about the early frontrunner. After his electric first meeting with Crawley, he made few other appearances in the remainder of the episode.

It’s anyone’s guess how the remainder of the show will portray Moss, but the promos show it won’t all be positive. And the brief introductions fans received in the premiere allow plenty of room for things to take a turn south for Moss.

READ NEXT: Bachelor Fan Favorite Spotted on Date with Big Brother Villain