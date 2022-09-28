DWTS Host Rips ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise to Shreds

It’s hard to believe, but not everyone is a fan of reality TV. Even those who appreciate the genre are not necessarily going to like every show, including “The Bachelor.” However, when you’re a new host on a popular reality show, it might not be prudent to tear apart another big reality show, especially when they are both owned and produced by the same company.

Ribeiro Does Not Care for “The Bachelor”

Nevertheless, that is exactly what Alfonso Ribeiro, the new co-host of “Dancing With the Stars,” did during a September 24 interview with The New York Post. The interview, which had Ribeiro sitting next to co-host Tyra Banks, started with the reporter mentioning that Gabby from “The Bachelorette” and Vinny from “Jersey Shore” are both on this season of DWTS.

“I’m a big fan of both of those shows,” revealed the interviewer. “Do you watch those shows? I’m just curious.” Ribeiro responded with an emphatic, “no.” A little taken aback, the reporter followed up with “will you start now?” Once again, Ribeiro responded with a resounding, “no.”

After some awkward giggles from the crew, and Banks, the former “French Prince of Bel Air” actor stated, “Listen, “My wife watches [The Bachelor], and I happen to be in the room. But I don’t watch it. Because I am not watching people pretend to fall in love and they never do.”

Ribeiro then erroneously insisted, “There’s one couple that’s ever stayed married, it’s the first one and there’s been no success since.” The “Catch 21” host was apparently referring to Ryan and Trista Sutter, who met on the first season of “The Bachelorette” and have been happily married ever since. Ribeiro did not mention all of the other couples who have found happily-ever-afters on the franchise, including Jason and Molly Mesnick, Sean and Catherine Lowe, or Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried.

Granted, those are all OG couples, and the track record as of late has been less than impressive. However, there has certainly been more than one legitimate love story over the years.

Ribeiro continued, “I want to watch a show where they actually stay together. Like let’s go on this three-month journey that’s going to end in disaster!” The reporter uncomfortably replied, “Hmm. No comment from me,” as Banks buried her face in her hair.

Ribeiro joked, “I am having Disney ABC people ready to kill me right now.” Banks agreed, with an obligatory “oh yeah.”

Ribeiro Is Not Alone in His Opinions

Although Ribeiro is coming from the perspective of someone who hardly ever watches, even the most die-hard “Bachelor” fans have been expressing their dissatisfaction with the direction the franchise has been going lately. One Redditor posted, “I started watching this show like 10 years ago because it was like a fairytale. The contestants were all super into the leads. The dates were actual fantasies. This season was a joke. TPTB basically tortured everyone from [start] to finish.”

Another viewer wrote, “Most contestants come on the show and think they’ll get famous and can be influencers for the rest of their lives without having any other training or talent to fall back on and without putting in the work. This is why the quality of contestants is declining.”

Someone else commented, “I think they used to be much better at hiding the machinations and the cruelty than they are now. It’s just so blatantly obvious, and unfortunately seems to be what the new crop of showrunners want to focus on – less romance and more drama.”

“I think the show is a mess because it has no true leadership, or anybody who has to step up and answer for the quality of each episode,” suggested another disheartened fan.

