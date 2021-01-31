Dylan Barbour Spills Bachelor Nation Secrets & Slams Producers

Dylan Barbour is airing out all of Bachelor Nation’s dirty laundry while calling for ABC and The Bachelor to be canceled. The Bachelor in Paradise alum took to Twitter on Saturday night to slam production and answer fan questions.

“This public figure world is fake, and sometimes it needs to be called out,” he tweeted about why he was so “fired up.”

The series of tweets comes a little more than a week after he tweeted, “The bachelor producers screwed heather over. She must be protected. Just know I’m ready to go to battle against them and these mean girls,” referencing Heather Martin’s advertised appearance on Matt James’ season.

Barbour, who met his fiancee Hannah Godwin on the franchise, made claims about production and provided behind the scenes details.

Here are some of the biggest revelations:

Barbour Claims Producers Control ‘Who Stays and Who Goes’

Nearly all control — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) January 31, 2021

When asked by one Twitter user “How much control do producers have over who stays and who goes,” Barbour responded, “Nearly all control.”

This led one follower to ask about the accuracy of UnREAL, a fictional show about a similar dating show co-created by a former Bachelor producer. While Barbour admitted it was not completely in line with his experience, he noted, “The produced aspect is veryyyyyyyy accurate.” Barbour’s response has since been deleted.

He further claimed producers often work against the best interest of contestants, force leads to keep someone around for the drama and instigate contestant visits to the lead’s room.

Still, he did not blame producers for misrepresenting a villain. As he wrote, “It’s easy to make a bad person look worse, it’s hard to make a good person look bad.”

Some fans were looking for information on possible actors and plants, as “Queen” Victoria Larson was accused of being this season. He did not have a definitive answer, writing, “Yeah I’ve always wondered too. I think it’s possible.”

Barbour Claimed Jed Wyatt Was the ‘Most Screwed Over by Production’

Jed — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) January 31, 2021

Possibly Barbour’s most shocking revelation focused on his former castmate from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette: Jed Wyatt.

After being asked, “Who from your season do you feel go the most screwed over by production?” he simply answered “Jed.”

Between getting engaged to Brown and the After the Final Rose special, Wyatt faced allegations he had a girlfriend before going on the show. After the news broke, Brown broke up with the singer.

However, when asked “are you saying he didn’t cheat on hannah?” Barbour said, “Yes.”

He also backed up another of Brown’s suitors, former Bachelor Peter Weber, when asked if he was a “scumbag.” He responded simply with “No.”

Barbour Claims He Negotiated Good Treatment

And I did. My experience is the .1% of everyone else’s. A majority of my treatment was pretty fantastic, but again I negotiated a lot of it — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) January 31, 2021

Amid his tweets, one Twitter follower asked, “No offense but didn’t you choose to go on the franchise twice and meet the ‘love of your life’ ?”

He responded, “And I did. My experience is the .1% of everyone else’s. A majority of my treatment was pretty fantastic, but again I negotiated a lot of it.”

He did not go into detail about how he negotiated his experience, but he did claim some contestants get paid for being involved in drama on Bachelor in Paradise.

Barbour Revealed Logistics of the Show

Depends if you get engaged. If so, 2 years or you gotta give the ring back — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) January 31, 2021

While many wanted dirt on the popular dating competition, some fans simply asked for logistics.

To say all the names during the first rose ceremony, “They come out, say 3 names, and go back.”

Another fan asked, “Do couples who leave the show together have a contract for how long they have to stay together? I’ve noticed that around 6 months – 1 year after bachelor or BIP is when most couples announce their split, which makes me think that those times are when contracts expire.” Barbour responded, “Depends if you get engaged. If so, 2 years or you gotta give the ring back.”

He also revealed he ate on dates, producers usually turn their backs when contestants kiss, one-on-one dates really are all day, contestants can usually tell who the lead favors and conversations are genuine, though at times forced.

