Eleonora Srugo, Woman Accused of Affair With Dale Moss: 5 Fast Facts

Eleonora Srugo is the woman at the center of Dale Moss’ cheating accusations. Just days after the former football player confirmed his split from Clare Crawley, E! News renewed accusations first raised in November that he was cheating on the former Bachelorette.

According to one of the outlet’s sources, “multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around with this girl,” but each time she confronted him, “he would always deny it.”

A Moss insider also denied the rumors. “Any reports of him cheating are not true,” a source close to the New York City-based model told Entertainment Tonight. “The ‘girl’ they have in question of him ‘cheating’ with is a longtime friend of his.” They continued, saying “he never cheated on [Crawley].”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Srugo Is a Real Estate Agent Who Sources Claim Helped Moss Search for an Apartment to Live in With Crawley

A source close to Moss told Entertainment Tonight, “She is a real estate broker and has been helping him find a new apartment for him and Clare in NYC.”

She works at Douglas Elliman Real Estate and was ranked the thirteenth individual sales agent in 2019.

The relationship between a broker and client is “intimate” her friend told E! News. “They become their social workers, they know the client’s financials, they become their dog sitters in some cases, they become like family,” the Srugo insider continued. “In this case, Eleonora and Dale are close friends, but that is all.”

2. Srugo and Moss Were Friends Before He Filmed ‘The Bachelorette’

Moss and Srugo have known each other since at least December 2019 when she was featured in a post on Moss’ Instagram.

According to E! News, the duo has interacted multiple times through the social media site, though her Instagram account is now private. They reported he commented “RBF:)” on a picture of her poolside in March 2020 and “Yessssss” on a May 2020 picture of her dressed as Princess Leia. He also liked a November 2020 post.

“He has known the girl for way longer than he has known Clare,” a source close to Moss told E! News. “So of course they would be in touch… This is an innocent friendship.”

3. She Founded the Stuyvesant High School Mentoring Program

According to her LinkedIn, Srugo founded the Stuyvesant High School Mentoring Program in May 2014. She is a 2004 graduate of the high school.

The program pairs a mentor with a student to help students, “explore different professions and industries for their paths after college,” “broaden their focus and interest outside of academics,” and “develop important social and professional skills for long-term success.”

Since graduating from Stuyvesant High School, she attended Boston University Questrom School of Business.

4. She Is the Woman Moss Was Accused of Cheating With Originally in November 2020

Rumors started swirling in November from celebrity gossip Instagram accounts, such as DeuxMoi, that Moss was seen at Cipriani Downtown. According to E! News, an eyewitness reported, “it definitely looked like a date,” leaving the restaurant holding hands. “Dale looked really smiled and happy with her. They were laughing and flirting.”

After the new claims surfaced, Bachelor Nation Scoop reshared the November photos in their Instagram Story and captioned it, “I was told more at the time that chose not to share and no one wanted to believe it anyway…”

5. She Denied the Accusations to Reality Steve

E! News posted this story a few hrs ago claiming multiple sources were telling them Eleonora Srugo is the woman Dale was cheating on Clare with. I reached out to her via IG for comment since there was a lot of he said, she said going on. This was her response: https://t.co/mhOzYMLAYu pic.twitter.com/IwJmKVJnDr — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 21, 2021

Reality Steve, a source of Bachelor Nation spoilers, took to Twitter to share he reached out to Srugo about the accusations.

Based on a screenshot of her reply, Srugo denied the claims, writing, “Dale and I are, and have been platonic friends for a few years. We have never been romantically involved in any way. I was excited for his engagement and only wish him all the best. We have never been involved dating, or romantically in any way whatsoever. Any claims we have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies.”

