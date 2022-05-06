‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Twins Have Double Bridal Shower in Las Vegas: PHOTOS

“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Haley and Emily Ferguson celebrated their impending wedding with a double bridal shower. The 29-year-old ABC stars, who fans first met on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2016 before they went on to “Bachelor in Paradise,” are both set to tie the knot in the very near future.

After not finding love on reality TV, Emily announced her engagement to NHL player William Karlsson in December 2020, according to People. In May 2021, her twin sister Haley accepted a proposal from pro hockey player Oula Palve, per E! News.

Following her sister’s engagement, Emily told E! that the two would celebrate wedding-related milestones together, but that they would not share the same wedding day.

“We love doing everything together if it already isn’t obvious!” Emily said in 2021. “We will do a conjoined bachelorette and bridal shower, but definitely will have different wedding dates. I look forward to being married around the same time and then having babies around the same time as well.”

Emily & Haley Ferguson Had a Backyard Bridal Shower in Las Vegas

In April 2022, Emily and Haley had a backyard bridal shower at Emily’s Las Vegas home. The brides-to-be wore custom Katie May dresses for a catered brunch that was capped off with a confetti cake, according to Us Weekly.

Haley told the outlet that the duo’s closest family and friends celebrated with them at their butterfly-themed brunch, which came with the tagline “Here’s to a Lifetime of Butterflies.” The theme was inspired by another reality star — “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young– whose butterfly-themed bridal shower took place in April 2021, per People.

In addition to butterfly decor and flowers, the shower featured a large bounce house rental. Haley told Ust that the adult bounce house was “the best part of the shower.”

Haley later posted to Instagram to share photos from the “dreamiest bridal shower weekend” and hint that her wedding day is just around the corner. “Finally have some time to relax before the wedding…it’s HAPPENING SO SOON,” she added.

Emily also shared snaps and described the day as “magical.” “I couldn’t have dreamed of a more beautiful set up & even more beautiful friends and family who showered us with love,” she wrote.

She also gave a shout-out to the vendors that were used for the shower, including Post Worthy Events, Toast Society Cafe, and Macey Bakes.

Emily & Haley had a Joint Bachelorette Party in Las Vegas in February 2022

In February, the sisters celebrated their upcoming weddings with a joint bachelorette party in their Vegas hometown. In photos shared on their Instagram pages, the twins gave fans a look at their “Fergies Final Fling.” The two wore coordinating, blinged-out cowgirl outfits and carried fringed handbags with their future last names printed on them.

According to Us Weekly, the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars booked a suite for their bridesmaids at Crockfords Las Vegas for the weekend-long celebration. The group attended a Luke Bryan concert and meet and greet, and partied afterward at Dawg House. A morning-after wind down included a spa day at Fountain of Youth at Awana Spa.

