Emily Maynard Embraces Major Family Milestone

When Emily Maynard starred on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” her daughter Ricki Hendrick was just a little girl. “Bachelor Nation” met Maynard when she was a contestant on Brad Womack’s second season, which aired in 2011, and she received his final rose. Womack and Maynard got engaged, but they split just months after their finale aired. Maynard then led season 8 of “The Bachelorette,” and got engaged to Jef Holm during the May 2012 finale. Their engagement ended in October 2012, and in June 2014, Maynard married Tyler Johnson. As People detailed, Hendrick was then 8 years old and was her mom’s maid of honor.

In the years since Hendrick was a little girl by her mom’s side on reality television, she has grown up and become a big sister to four younger siblings. On June 29, Maynard’s focus was on her oldest daughter as she celebrated Hendrick’s birthday.

Hendrick Just Turned 17 Years Old

In honor of her oldest daughter’s 17th birthday, Maynard shared a lengthy video montage and sweet caption on her Instagram page. “On this day, seventeen years ago, I feel like I was reborn in so many ways because you brought so much joy to my aching heart,” the former “Bachelorette” shared. “And now, you continue to brighten every room you walk in and make people, whether you know them or don’t, feel like they’ve known you forever,” she continued. Maynard noted she had made the video last year for her daughter’s 16th birthday, but it was certainly worth sharing again.

Maynard also gushed over her daughter’s “humility, grace, grit, and of course beauty” that she says “know no bounds.” Hendrick replied with a couple of comments, one telling her mom that she loved her, and the other jokingly noting her mom was “right about the beauty tho.” Fans of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” were stunned to learn the little girl they’d first seen on television more than a decade ago was now 17. “Thank you for sharing the joy of your girl with the world,” one fan commented. “I can’t believe she’s 17! Happy birthday to your precious angel!!” a second fan wrote.

Johnson Raved Over Hendrick Too

Maynard’s husband jumped onto Instagram to praise Hendrick too. “My best buddy and my whole heart,” his caption began. He noted they were “so proud of the young woman” she is becoming and added, “She’s a good driver, hard worker, free thinking and all around just the most amazing 17 year old I know…for real.” Johnson wished her a happy birthday and noted, “You’re everything to me” as he closed out his caption with a bible verse.

The array of photos Johnson shared included one that seemed fairly recent, as well as several from their early days of bonding. Hendrick commented by telling Johnson, “I said no posting those anywhere I look so nasty,” but he didn’t take them down. The teenager may have objected to the post, but she also still “liked” it.

“Omg im going to cry and I don’t even know you guys,” someone shared on Johnson’s post. Someone else commented that Johnson was the “best blessing both Emily and Ricki could ask for,” adding they felt certain he was meant to be in their lives. Maynard and Hendrick navigated some tough times in their early years together, as Us Weekly detailed, but it looks as if they are loving life fully these days.