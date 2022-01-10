‘The Bachelor’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 2

Clayton Echard’s journey on “The Bachelor” is getting underway as the 28-year-old embarks on his first dates of the season.

Bachelor Nation first met Echard on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Last week, he stepped into the schoolteacher’s shoes as he was greeted by 31 women vying for his heart.

Ahead of night one, he met the formerly engaged Salley Carson. Fresh off of a breakup, she decided to quit the show.

During the cocktail party and rose ceremony, Echard also sent home Claire Hellig, Daria Rose, Hailey Malles, Ivana Noble, Jane Palk, Lindsay Rae Dobbs, Samantha Jeffries and Rianna Hockaday.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 26 OF “THE BACHELOR.”

That leaves just 22 women vying for his heart. They are:

Cassidy Timbrooks, 26, an executive assistant from Los Angeles, California

Eliza Isichei, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

Elizabeth Corrigan, 32, a real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Ency Abedin, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, California

Gabby Windey, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado

Genevieve Parisi, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, California

Hunter Haag, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Jill Chin, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, Rhode Island

Kate Gallivan, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, California

Kira Mengistu, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lyndsey Windham, 28, an industrial sales representative from Houston, Texas

Mara Agreat, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, New Jersey

Mariena Wesh, 30, a former olympian from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Melina Nasab, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, California

Rachel Recchia, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida

Sarah Hamrick, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, New York

Serene Russell, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Shanae Ankney, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

Sierra Jackson, 26, a recruiting coordinator from Dallas, Texas

Susie Evans, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Teddi Wright, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California

Tessa Tookes, 26, a human resources specialist from Stamford Connecticut

The First Group Date Features Celebrity Guest Hilary Duff

Echard will kick off the second episode of the season with a group date.

“After moving into the Bachelor Mansion for the first time since the pandemic began, these eligible singles are ready to kick off a week of dates!” according to the episode’s description. “On the season’s first group date, celebrity guest Hilary Duff enlists the help of the ladies to throw a dream Beverly Hills birthday party, but when one woman is more interested in spending time with Clayton than the kids, the others have strong feelings to share.”

The woman in question is Cassidy Timbrooks, according to a promo for the episode. While she may rub her fellow castmates the wrong way, it seems to pay off. Reality Steve reported Timbrooks receives the group date rose.

A casting call tweeted out by Reality Steve in September provides some idea of the date’s activities. It read in part, “We are looking for 10 fun-loving, sassy, questioning pranksters to attend a kids Birthday Party with our contestants in a Mansion. Strong ‘in-the-moment’ improvisation skills required. There will be cake-eating, face-painters, games, balloons and all the things kids would rather be doing, than a Friday morning in school. Diversity A+.”

Susie Evans Goes on the First 1-on-1 Date of the Season

Susie Evans goes on the first one-on-one date of season 26, according to Reality Steve. According to his blog, “they got to take a helicopter ride, then got to jump off a yacht.”

ABC announced the date will feature “a surprise musical performance by Amanda Jordan.” She is an up-and-coming Canadian Country artist. As Jordan revealed on Instagram, she will perform her new single, “I Choose You.”

Reality Steve reports Evans receives the date rose.

A Possible Villain Emerges During the Second Group Date Featuring Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh

The second group date features a “Bachelor themed obstacle course” according to Reality Steve.

To lead the date is comedian Ziwe Fumudoh. ABC wrote that she “stops by the second group date to help Clayton spot potential red flags among his bachelorettes.” Based on a promo for the date, it features a game of “Never Have I Ever.”

Reality Steve reports Sarah Hamrick wins the course and he “believes” she also receives the group date rose.

The date is not without its drama. As Reality Steve reported, “At the after party of this group date is where Shanae [Ankney] started her issues with people in the house and it’s established at this point Elizabeth [Corrigan] and Shanae just do not get along. They have an argument.”

Cassidy Timbrooks Has Her Group Date Rose Rescinded & 3 Other Women Are Sent Home

Echard will mark a franchise first when a secret is revealed about one of his contestants.

“After the dates have all ended, a major storm brews heading into the cocktail party when a shocking secret about a woman who already has a rose is revealed,” according to the episode’s description. “Will Clayton be forced to do something that no other Bachelor has ever done before?”

As Reality Steve revealed, the woman in question is Cassidy Timbrooks. During the cocktail party, news spreads that she “was still texting a guy while she was in quarantine before she got her phone taken away.” When the news gets back to Echard, he rescinds her rose and sends her home.

Three other women will be sent home during the rose ceremony: Ency Abedin, Kate Gallivan and Tessa Tookes.

