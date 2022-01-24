‘The Bachelor’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 3

“The Bachelor” is off to a bumpy start. Just a couple of weeks into his journey, Clayton Echard was left asking, “Has anyone ever taken a rose back before?”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 26 OF “THE BACHELOR.”

Twenty-two women remain when the hit dating competition returns after taking a week off:

Cassidy Timbrooks, 26, an executive assistant from Los Angeles, California

Eliza Isichei, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

Elizabeth Corrigan, 32, a real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Ency Abedin, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, California

Gabby Windey, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado

Genevieve Parisi, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, California

Hunter Haag, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Jill Chin, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, Rhode Island

Kate Gallivan, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, California

Kira Mengistu, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lyndsey Windham, 28, an industrial sales representative from Houston, Texas

Mara Agreat, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, New Jersey

Marlena Wesh, 30, a former olympian from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Melina Nasab, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, California

Rachel Recchia, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida

Sarah Hamrick, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, New York

Serene Russell, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Shanae Ankney, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

Sierra Jackson, 26, a recruiting coordinator from Dallas, Texas

Susie Evans, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Teddi Wright, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California

Tessa Tookes, 26, a human resources specialist from Stamford Connecticut

Will Echard rescind a rose? Who else will he send home? Here is what you need to know:

Echard Rescinds a Rose & Sends 3 More Women Home During the Rose Ceremony

During episode 2 of “The Bachelor,” Echard learned the recipient of a group date rose, Cassidy Timbrooks, had a “friend with benefits” back home.

As the episode’s description teases, “Following last week’s cliffhanger, Clayton confronts one of the women about a shocking rumor involving her, but will her explanation check out, or will Clayton break tradition and take back a rose?”

Well according to Reality Steve, the Medical Sales Representative sends Timbrooks packing. Ency Abedin, Kate Gallivan and Tessa Tookes are also eliminated during the season’s second rose ceremony.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Returns to Host a Group Date

This episode’s first date is hosted by a familiar face: former leading lady and co-host of “The Bachelorette,” Kaitlyn Bristowe.

According to the episode’s description, she “pays a surprise visit, leading an emotional date where Clayton and the women bravely open up about their insecurities.”

Reality Steve equated the date to the one Nick Viall hosted on Katie Thurston’s season.

Based on a promo, the eight women on the date are Eliza Isichei, Genevieve Parisi, Hunter Haag, Jill Chin, Mara Agreat, Marlena Wesh, Serene Russell and Susie Evans.

Sarah Hamrick Goes on a 1-on-1 Date

Echard’s one-on-one date this week is orchestrated by another former Bachelorette. “Becca Kufrin stops by to plan an extreme scavenger hunt for the one-on-one date in downtown Los Angeles,” according to the episode’s description.

Reality Steve reveals Sarah Hamrick, the 23-year-old wealth management advisor from New York City, is the lucky lady going on the date. He adds that she does get the rose.

“Sarah may be young, but she’s gone through more in life than the average girl her age and she doesn’t let it slow her down,” according to her ABC bio. “When she’s not killing it on Wall Street, she loves spending time with her family, taking trips to the spa, and growing the nonprofit she started which aims to support adopted children. Sarah says that she is a hopeless romantic and is ready to find the one.”

The network described her “perfect man” as “respectful, easy-going and spontaneous by nature. He’ll also love co-hosting dinner parties with her, giving her hugs that she can get lost in, and will share in her love of Valentine’s Day.”

During their date, drama continues to unfold at the Bachelor Mansion. As ABC reveals, “one of the ladies unknowingly sets off a new set of drama dominoes when she cooks the house a shrimp snack.”

Nicole Eggert Hosts a ‘Baywatch’ Themed Group Date

Echard is hitting the beach for a “Baywatch” themed date.

“It’s time to kick up some sand when former ‘Baywatch’ star Nicole Eggert takes the second group-date ladies through some romantic lifeguard training,” according to the episode’s description. “But when the date doesn’t end as expected, one disappointed woman is ready to make waves yet again.”

The Bachelor Whatever Instagram account revealed the date’s participants are Elizabeth Corrigan, Gabby Windey, Kira Mengistu, Lyndsey Windham, Melina Nasab, Rachel Recchia, Shanae Ankney, Sierra Jackson and Teddi Wright.

Windey ends up winning the date’s lifeguard challenges, which Reality Steve reported gets her more time with Echard. She also receives the group date rose.

As ABC teased, drama ensues at the cocktail party. As Reality Steve wrote, “Shanae continues having issues with the women, including her feud with Elizabeth escalating. Shanae has basically isolated herself from everyone in the house at this point.”

3 Women Are Sent Home During the Third Rose Ceremony

Will this episode feature two rose ceremonies?

With three dates, it seems unlikely the season’s third rose ceremony will make the cut this week. But Reality Steve has already revealed who goes home: Elizabeth Corrigan, Kira Mengistu and Melina Nasab.

“The Bachelor” airs on ABC every Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern and 7 p.m. Central times.

READ NEXT: Kaitlyn Bristowe Gives Major Wedding Update