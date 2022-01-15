‘Bachelor’ Fans Were ‘Gagging’ Because of Loud Kissing Noises

“Bachelor” star Clayton Echard got affectionate with several contestants on his season’s second episode, which premiered on January 10, 2022. In particular, the former football player locked lips with Cassidy Timbrooks while sitting by a pool. During the episode, the 28-year-old also kissed Serene Russell, Teddi Wright, Susie Evans, Sarah Hamrick, Gabby Windey, Eliza Isichei, and Elizabeth Corrigan.

Some fans of the hit ABC series were unhappy with the episode’s kissing scenes as evidenced by a Reddit thread on the “Bachelor” subreddit. On January 10, one Reddit user shared a post, which read, “Is it just me or have the makeout noises become 10x louder this season than usual…? Like louder than the music, louder than the voiceovers – I’m having to put my TV on mute because of how nauseating they are. Lmao.”

‘Bachelor’ Fans Commented on the Kissing Scenes in the Reddit Thread

In the Reddit thread, several commenters agreed that they found the episode’s kissing noises to be upsetting.

“Yes they are so spitty sounding it makes me want to gag,” wrote one “Bachelor” viewer.

“I actually gagged at one point and had to mute every kiss!! It’s disgusting this season,” added another.

“I thought it was just me!! they’re especially nauseating this season. i hate it,” shared a third Reddit user.

“Not to be dramatic but some of those kissing scenes made me wanna throw up,” chimed in a different person.

“I was honestly gagging at one point,” wrote a fifth commenter.

A few fans shared that kissing noises have also been noticeable in other “Bachelor” seasons.

“I’ve been saying this the last few seasons. They’re progressively getting louder and louder. Nobody needs to hear that many mouth noises!!” wrote a viewer.

“it’s always been like that for me, it doesn’t sound any different bc i’m always saying EWWW,” commented another.

“It’s been like this for a few seasons now and I absolutely hate it,” shared a different Reddit user.

Michelle Young Revealed She Has Given Clayton Echard Words of Wisdom

As fans are aware, Echard appeared on “The Bachelorette” season 18, starring Michelle Young. Even though Young ended up sending the former football player home, the elementary school teacher has maintained a friendship with him. During a January 2022 interview with “Bachelor Nation,” the reality television personality shared that she and Echard “have a very good relationship” and “have had really good conversations.” She noted that stars on the “Bachelor” franchise often have to deal with hateful comments from viewers.

“I feel like he’s doing a really good job of just kind of like rolling with the punches. You know, people are mean on the internet. People are really mean,” asserted Young.

She also shared that she has imparted words of wisdom about handling negative comments.

“I’m like Clayton do not look at that, don’t look at the comments. You can if you want to but at the end of the day, it’s their time that they’re wasting,” stated Young.

The former “Bachelorette” star then shared that she believes vocal critics of the show’s stars are similar to telemarketers.

“You’re wasting your time because it’s not affecting me. Like you just spent however much time of your day trying to spam me like those people who call and try to steal your money,” said the 28-year-old.

New episodes of “The Bachelor” premiere Mondays on ABC.

