Gabby Windey Reveals Status of Relationship With Her Mother

“The Bachelorette” fans have heard Gabby Windey share quite a bit about the difficult relationship she had with her mom over the years. Windey opened up about the situation during her time on “The Bachelor,” and again during her one-on-one date with Erich Schwer this season. She later thanked “Bachelor Nation” fans for their support through her struggles, and viewers have showered her with love. Windey was recently asked whether she has reconnected with her mother since talking about it on national television, and fans might be interested to hear her response.

Here’s what you need to know:

Windey Is Very Close to Her Dad & Grandpa

Viewers have seen that “The Bachelorette” star is quite close to both her father and her grandfather, Grandpa John. The dynamic with her mother, Rosemary, however, has been strained for years. As Life & Style detailed, during “The Bachelor” with Clayton Echard, Windey explained, “As a kid, she was really physically affectionate, and then she would, like, flip and kind of withhold her love.” She noted this had stuck with her for years, leaving her thinking, “I was just like, if my mom could stop loving me, why can’t anyone else?”

After Windey opened up about the estrangement with her mom during her date with Schwer, a note from her mom popped up on social media. TikTok personality Zachary Reality captured the post, which has since been removed from public view. “I love and support her. Her experience is real. I will not dispute that,” Windey’s mother wrote. “I pray this helps her heal and she will be able to give me another chance at being the mom I should’ve been,” she continued.

Windey Insists She’s “OK” With Where Things Stand Now

While Windey’s mother posted a note publicly about her “Bachelorette” daughter, it seems she has not reached out directly and privately. Us Weekly asked Windey if she has heard from her mother since “The Bachelorette” started airing. “I really haven’t,” she replied. “But that’s OK,” she added.

Windey may not have heard from her mother since her journey as “The Bachelorette” debuted, but her focus on sharing her story was important to her nonetheless. “You get a limited amount of time with these guys,” she told Us Weekly. “So on our one-on-ones is where you really have to get down to the nitty gritty so they can understand who you are, how you’re gonna be in a relationship.” Windey explained, “Of course, our parents really influence who we are as adults and how we act in relationships and our attachment styles and things like that,” and she noted she has worked hard to work through all she experienced during her childhood.

During her date with Schwer, Windey detailed therapy helped her learn “how to allow people to love me because I never had an example of receiving it as a child.” She admitted, “I think the hardest part is, like, I love her so much, but you can’t always – she just can’t be in my life. She just doesn’t have the tools to love me back.”