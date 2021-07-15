Jason Tartick Defends Kaitlyn Bristowe Amid Nasty Comments About Her Looks

J

ason Tartick spoke out about the online criticism directed at his fiancée, Kaitlyn Bristowe, in a new podcast interview.

“The Bachelorette” star-turned-ABC host has long been the subject of plastic surgery rumors, and Tartick said he has had enough of the nasty commentary directed at the woman he loves.

With Bristowe once again in the spotlight as a co-host on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” viewers have been scrutinizing her appearance and questioning why she looks so much different today than when she made her dating show debut on Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2015.

Here’s what Tartick had to say about his fiancée and the online trolls who target her:

Tartick Said the Nasty Comments About Bristowe Have to End

During an appearance on the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast, Tartick spoke out about the rude commentary about Bristowe from trolls on social media.

“I don’t know why people think it’s OK to say the sh*t they do on Twitter,” he said. “The way that people make comments, nasty comments, about people’s appearances—and obviously, specifically, I’m referring to Kaitlyn. It’s grotesque. It’s a joke.”

He also called out women who bully other women online and noted that Bristowe’s “Bachelorette” hosting predecessor didn’t get scrutinized for his appearance.

“The fact that it’s usually women putting other women down is just insane,” Tartick added. “When Chris Harrison was up there, were people talking about Chris Harrison’s looks? … It’s gotta end.”

The Bachelor Nation alum added that just like everyone else, his fiancée has aged.

Bristowe Has Been Vocal About How Her Looks Have Changed

Bristowe has gotten so used to critics of her appearance that when her season of “The Bachelorette” was rebroadcast as part of last summer’s “The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever,” she asked viewers to be kind.

“Please don’t rip me apart for [looking] different,” the 36-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram at the time, per Life & Style. “I’ve aged [five] years, changed my teeth, have had Botox, and dyed my hair blonde. Of [freaking] course I look different.”

Soon after, Bristowe returned to TV for her debut on “Dancing with the Stars,” and she admitted she had a “weak moment” when trolls got to her.

“I forgot how mean people are when you go on TV,” Bristowe wrote on Instagram, per Us Weekly. “Just so many ‘She looks so old and plastic comments’ everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me.”

Bristowe recently posted to Twitter to once again remind viewers that she has gotten older and gained weight since she made her Bachelor Nation debut.

“6 years since I was on the show,” she wrote. “Brow lift, brow micro-blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler in my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight.”

While she has admitted to doing Botox and fillers, the only cosmetic “surgery” Bristowe claims to have had was on her ears. In April 2021, Bristowe revealed to her Instagram followers that she was at a plastic surgeon’s office to have ear lobes fixed. She explained that after years of wearing heavy earrings, the holes in her ears had stretched out and that she was undergoing a corrective process to fix them.

Bristowe has been getting trolled online since at least 2017 when she admitted she was hurt by haters who criticized her looks, but even more hurt by what it meant for society as a whole.

“I’m crying,” she wrote in 2017, per Life & Style. “Not because people tell me I’m not beautiful anymore, say I get too much Botox, and ask WTF happened to my face. I’m crying because the world we live in makes me not want to bring beautiful innocent children into it. And that kills me.”

