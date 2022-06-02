Jordan Rodgers’ Mom Recalls Hometown Date During Pre-Wedding Speech

Six years after falling in love during “The Bachelorette,” JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers finally got married. The couple had a dream wedding on May 14 at a California vineyard and then they took a magical honeymoon abroad. Now that they are home again, both Fletcher and Rodgers are sharing additional tidbits about their wedding. A video shared by Rodgers on Instagram shows some heartfelt moments involving his mom, Darla Rodgers, that “Bachelor Nation” fans will not want to miss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Darla Rodgers Had Everybody Swooning

Ahead of “The Bachelorette” wedding, Darla spoke about the first time she met her future daughter-in-law. Jordan shared a video of the special moment on his Instagram page, and it appeared this likely happened during the couple’s rehearsal dinner. In his caption, Jordan noted this was “The perfect start to forever,” and it was easy to see why he felt it was so magical.

Darla recalled when Jordan first told his family he would be out of touch for a while as he filmed the reality television show. He explained he did not know if he would be gone for a week or several weeks. When he parted from his family at the airport, Darla shared, he turned back and shrugged his shoulders as he said, “Maybe I’ll find true love, mama.” That moment prompted a sweet reaction from everyone at the table, but there was more to come.

Jordan’s Whispered Admission Sealed the Deal

Toward the end of the video that Jordan shared, Darla directly addressed the bride. She noted during the hometown date, she had not had the opportunity to talk one-on-one with her son at all. She admitted she had been anxious to steal a moment with him, but the chance never really presented itself. However, there was one brief interaction that told her everything she needed to know. “One time he leaned over in a hug, and he said, ‘Mama, she has the kindest heart. I love her.’” Darla continued, “And I remember thinking, well, that’s what I’ve said all these years, someone who would love Jordan’s kind heart. And you both chose so well.”

Darla’s recollection from that first time meeting Fletcher gave “Bachelor Nation” fans some precious insight into Jordan that never necessarily came across on-screen or even in social media posts in the years since then. “The Bachelorette” pair has shared a lot with fans over the years, but until now, those insightful, tender thoughts he had back then had been kept private.

The video included highlights from the wedding itself as well, and both “Bachelor Nation” veterans and fans went crazy over the video. In just a day, it was viewed via Jordan’s Instagram page over 200,000 times and received nearly 500 comments. “So beautiful!!! Y’all are my fave Bach couple ever! Blessings on your marriage,” one fan wrote. “This is stunning congratulations to the most perfect couple in bachelor nation,” shared someone else. It may have taken “The Bachelorette” couple six years to get to their wedding day, but based on that long-ago hometown date, it was always meant to be.