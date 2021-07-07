Former ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Josh Murray Hit by Drunk Driver

A former star of “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” was involved in a bad car accident over the Fourth of July holiday, and is currently recovering.

Josh Murray, who was previously engaged to Andi Dorfman and Amanda Stanton — was riding in a car that was struck by a drunk driver. While Murray is okay, he revealed that one of his friends was very badly injured.

“Sorry if I’ve been MIA for a couple days to those asking, figured this was easier to write here – my friends and I were hit by a drunk driver on the lake a couple days ago after the fireworks,” Murray posted on his Instagram story, according to Page Six.

Here’s what you need to know:

Murray Revealed That 1 of His Friends Will Need ‘Multiple Surgeries’

Murray has been relatively quiet on social media lately. His last Instagram feed post was uploaded on June 19, and he’s only posted to his Stories since.

While Murray didn’t provide any details about the accident itself — or where it occurred — he let fans know that while he wasn’t badly injured, one of his friends was.

“One of my buds got hurt bad but thankfully will recover after many surgeries. Others were shaken up obviously. I’m fine physically for most part,” he wrote.

He continued, “Anyways, hope y’all had a great 4th and be safe out there. Just got my phone back, so sorry for no responses for a couple days. Say a couple prayers for my bud when u get a chance,” he concluded, adding the praying hands emoji.

Murray Calls Atlanta, Georgia, Home

It’s unclear where Murray and his friends were when the car they were riding in was struck by a drunk driver. According to his Instagram, however, Murray calls Atlanta, Georgia, home. He owns an F45 gym in a shopping area called “Buckhead.”

Murray has taken a break from reality television in recent years. He last appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” back in 2016, where he met and fell in love with Amanda Stanton. The two tried to work on their relationship after leaving Mexico, but ended up splitting a short while later, according to People magazine.

After two failed engagements (he also proposed to Andi Dorfman on her season of “The Bachelorette”), Murray tried his luck on another reality dating show called “Famously Single.” In 2017, he joined the cast of MTV’s “The Challenge,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Since then, however, Murray seems to have left his reality television career behind. In December 2019, he chatted with E! News about his experience on the “Bachelor” franchise and how the aftermath sort of left a bad taste in his mouth.

“Just all the negativity afterwards, and all the lies, and all the dishonesty, and all the hyperbole and the statements that were out there. It was just very tough dealing with that. I’m a people pleaser, so I enjoy people in general and what happened was very tough on me having to deal with people believing certain things that weren’t true. And I guess I have got to take responsibility because I also put myself in those situations,” he told the outlet.

