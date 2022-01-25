Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts After Artem Chigvintsev’s Drops Out of DWTS Tour

Artem Chigvintsev was forced to drop out of the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour following some “unexpected health issues,” according to an Instagram post that he shared on January 20, 2022.

“Hi DWTS family – My time on tour so far has been wonderful – unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues,” Chigvintsev wrote. “My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour,” he continued, before thanking fans for their “patience and understanding.”

Although Chigvintsev did not elaborate on the ailment that has taken him away from the tour, it does sound like he’s planning on returning when he’s healed up and feeling better. Meanwhile, the tour will continue along as planned, with other dancers filling in for Chigvintsev when needed. His DWTS partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, is currently on tour, and expressed well wishes on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bristowe Responded to Chigvintsev’s Post on Instagram

Bristowe took to the comments section of Chigvintsev’s post shortly after he shared the news of his departure.

“Hope you’re resting and recovering,” Kaitlyn wrote, adding a heart emoji. Several other DWTS tour members left well wishes for Chigvintsev as well.

“Rest up and get better soon man,” Pasha Pashkov wrote.

“Please feel better, we all miss you so much and wishing you a speedy recovery,” Gleb Savchenko commented.

“Wishing you a fast recovery,” Daniella Karagach added.

Chigvintsev’s fiancee, Nikki Bella, whom he met on “Dancing With the Stars,” also left a comment by way of a red heart emoji.

Chigvintsev Won His First & Only Mirrorball Trophy With Bristowe as His Partner

Chigvintsev won his very first Mirrorball Trophy in 2020 with Bristowe as his partner. The season 29 champions had a wild ride to the top, and crushed the competition week over week. The two shared some very special moments together, and wowed the judges — and the viewers — with their routines, many of which were near flawless.

“All of the dancers told me what an incredible experience the tour is. I was so sad that there was no tour last season [due to Covid] so I am very excited that I’ll finally get to perform in front of an audience and connect with the fans. Being on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ let me live out my childhood dream by being able to dance on such a big platform and I am beyond grateful for all of it,” Kaitlyn told Us Weekly after she inked a deal to join the traveling show.

Bristowe went on to learn several routines, but she also got to dance with her season 29 partner, which is what many fans like to see. While someone else is filling the spot, it seems obvious that Bristowe is hoping that Chigvintsev recovers so that he can come back and continue on the dancing journey.

“Even that you started strong your journey wasn’t easy and no matter how hard it would get you never gave up. I want to say thank you for all your hard work and helping me to make my dream come true,” Chigvintsev wrote to Bristowe as part of a thank you post after the two won the Mirrorball.

