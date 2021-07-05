‘Bachelorette’ Winner Previously Called Katie Thurston ‘Cold’ (Spoilers)

Week 5 of “The Bachelorette” will air on Monday, July 5, 2021, and will feature Katie Thurston getting to know her suitors better. This will be the first week that Blake Moynes will officially join the rest of Thurston’s hopefuls. In addition, Thurston will have her first one-on-one date with Andrew Spencer, as well as a group date with some fan favorites.

Warning: Major “Bachelorette” spoilers below.

It’s no surprise that Moynes is going to be a focus of Episode 5 for numerous reasons. Not only is he the new guy in the house, but he’s coming in late — and he’s already been on the show previously; he started off trying to get to know Clare Crawley before she left with Dale Moss, leaving Moynes to date Tayshia Adams.

According to “Bachelorette” spoilers posted by Reality Steve, Moynes is the guy that gets down on one knee at the end of Thurston’s season. She accepts his proposal and the two are said to still be engaged today.

In an episode of the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast, Moynes opened up about his decision to go on “The Bachelorette” again (technically his second time) — and he revealed how he really felt about Thurston early on.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moynes Revealed That He DM’d With Thurston After ‘The Bachelor’ & Said She Was ‘Cold’

It seems as though Moynes tried to shoot his shot by sliding into Thurston’s DMs after Matt James sent her home. He said he wanted to message Thurston to give her props for being herself on the show.

“When I actually reached out that first time after the first episode, her responses were very cold back. So, like, she was nice, but…she didn’t open up for dialogue in any way. So it was shut down right then and there,” Moynes explained. It’s unclear if Thurston was “cold” because she wasn’t interested in Moynes or if she just tried to brush him off because she had a lot more going on — like, she was preparing to become the show’s next lead.

Nevertheless, Moynes didn’t let that stop him from pursuing Thurston once he found out that she was going to be the next “Bachelorette.” “As things kinda progressed towards the end was when I was like, ‘What if I just f*ckin’ do this and show up?’ Even though I f*cking hate going on ‘The Bachelor,'” Moynes said.

There has been a good amount of speculation about whether or not Moynes and Thurston talked before he showed up on the show. When Moynes got his moment to tell Thurston that he really wanted to date her (albeit on national television), she admitted to having chatted with him prior.

“Blake reached out to commend me for my bold personality and, I mean, he’s a very handsome guy,” she said on Episode 4, according to People magazine.

Moynes Admitted He Was Drawn to Thurston’s Confidence When He Watched Her on ‘The Bachelor’

One of the first things that caught Moynes attention when it came to watching Thurston on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” was her confidence. While her limo arrival — complete with a vibrator — has been talked about for months, Moynes revealed that he really liked that Thurston really had the confidence to just be herself.

“[When] she came out of that limo with that vibrator I was like, ‘Yeah.’ But it’s not the fact that she had a f*cking vibrator, that’s not what I was like, ‘Oh yeah that’s my girl. No.’ It’s the fact that she like had the balls to you know have fun with it and go with it and go with the flow,” Moynes told “Click Bait” hosts Tayshia Adams and guest hosts Mike Johnson and Bibiana Julian. “I love that she was like that,” he later added.

It sounds like Moynes made the right decision to pursue Thurston on the show.

READ NEXT: Did ‘The Bachelorette’ Winner Just Spoil the Whole Season?