All the Details on Katie Thurston’s Finale Night Dress

Katie Thurston made a bold statement for “The Bachelorette” finale.

For the final rose ceremony for season 17 of the ABC dating show, the 30-year-old bank marketing manager wore a plunging, forest green dress with a high slit. The dress featured a variety of silver and darker green animal print patterns throughout, as well as nude mesh panels on the sides and front.

Thurston’s dark green dress was a dramatic contrast to the white and beige gowns that most of her “Bachelorette” predecessors wore for their final rose ceremonies.

But while the color green is an unconventional choice for a “Bachelorette” finale dress — the only other leading lady to ever wear green to hand out her final rose was DeAnna Pappas in Season 4, per Insider— Thurston has gone green for some of her biggest episodes on the rose-filled reality show.

In addition to her green patterned finale dress, Thurston wore a $395 Cinq a Sept “Vera” wrap dress in viper green for the “Men Tell All” episode, according to the fashion site Star Style. And earlier in the season, she wore a $2000 metallic green, off-shoulder gown designed by Ong-Oaj Pairam, according to the fashion site Shop Your TV.

Although the designer of Thurston’s green “Bachelorette” finale dress is still unknown, in the past, she has worn gowns by Bachelor Nation’s go-to designer Randi Rahm. Bachelor Nation stylist Cary Fetman previously told Fashionista that in addition to working with Rahm, he often shops “Bachelorette” styles at Net-a-Porter, Saks, Neimans, Bloomingdales, and Nordstrom.

Fans Reacted to Thurston’s Final Rose Ceremony Dress

Many fans loved the style and color of Thurston’s dress, with some calling it unique compared to most final rose ceremony gowns.

“I LOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE this dress holy s***t,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “She is serving us Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Oscars with that leg slit!”

Others felt that the glitzy gown looked more like a prom dress or a dance costume.

“Did DWTS have a trunk sale?” one commenter asked.

And others predicted that the non-white dress color was a sign that Thurston didn’t get engaged at the end of her journey.

“Isn’t this sort of confirmation that there’s no proposal?” one fan wrote. “Tayshia, Clare, Hannah B, Becca K, and Rachel Lindsay had white/ivory dresses”

Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Fashion Has Been Critiqued All Season Long, But She Had a Message for Her Critics

Thurston has dealt with unwelcome critiques of her outfits all season long. At one point, she threatened to block anyone who messaged her about how she parts her hair or the outfits she wears. She recently received extra criticism for a dressed-down date look that included faded jeans and a baggy tee.

“[I’m] just your basic f**king girl who somehow become a Bachelorette,” Thurston wrote on Instagram Stories in June 2021, according to Us Weekly. “I’ve said it before, and I’m gonna say it again: It’s not about the wrapping paper, it’s the gift inside, Thurston added. “And that’s what I am — a f****** gift. So [my clothing] doesn’t matter.”

